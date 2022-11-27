ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn townhouse with ice cream parlor lists for $9.95M

A prime Prospect Park-facing townhouse has hit the market, and it serves up a true treat with a cherry on top. “Among the many unique highlights of this prewar gem is an incredible 1950s-inspired ice cream parlor with tin ceiling and old-fashion-style seating on the garden level,” describes 21 Prospect Park West’s listing, held by Douglas Elliman’s Michelle Griffith and Tricia Tucker. It asks $9.95 million for sale.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies

When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 28, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Francis James (Frank) Egelhof, 66, died peacefully at his home in Morganville, N.J., on October 29, 2022. Frank was born in Illinois and moved to Staten Island as a child in 1960, residing first in Huguenot and later in New Dorp. After attending New Dorp High School, Frank joined the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the P&G plant in Port Ivory, S.I., then earned a B.A. at the College of Staten Island. He later founded his own petrochemical analysis firm, where he worked until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Egelhof, and brother William, he is survived by his beloved life companion, Sharon Madden, her son Christopher and his fiancée Amanda, brothers Michael Egelhof and John Egelhof (Lois), sisters Kristin Choo, Anne Ritchie, Teresa Egelhof, Mary Pendergast, Jennifer Egelhof (John Ryan) and eleven adoring nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

