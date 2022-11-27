Read full article on original website
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Illinois lawmakers discuss legislation that could allow prisoners to vote
(The Center Square) – A measure some at the Illinois statehouse hope to advance would give voting rights to incarcerated individuals serving time in county jails or state or federal prisons. Senate Bill 828 is sponsored by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, and, if passed, would overturn current law...
SAFE-T Act amendments include denying pretrial release for serious crimes
(The Center Square) – Changes to the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail provision set to take effect Jan. 1 have been filed and Illinois state lawmakers are aiming to get it across the finish line on the final day of veto session Thursday. The cashless bail provision was passed...
Illinois quick hits: Unemployment debt to be paid; unclaimed property auction planned
Illinois business and labor groups have agreed on a plan to erase a $1.8 billion debt, generated by shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the account that covers unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the deal leans on surplus funds in the state budget. It will pay off the $1.3...
Illinois quick hits: Dollar Tree fined; Chicago towing cars parked overnight
OSHA fines Dollar Tree $364,000 for safety violations. Federal workplace safety inspectors have fined Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for violations at its Matteson location. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $364,000 in penalties for several violations, including blocked walkways, stacked boxes over six feet, and electrical panels obstructed by stacked merchandise.
Illinois quick hits: End to omnibus votes sought; gold coins donated; holiday market in downtown Springfield
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an end to the consent calendar which enables the House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote. The consent calendar is a list of bills bundled together and voted on in one roll call vote. The list of bills includes ceremonial legislation such as measures to change the name of roads to honor members of the community, but the list could also include substantive legislation. The group said substantive bills deserve individual roll calls so that members are completely aware of the full implication of their votes.
St. Clair County and IEMA to Host Town Hall Meetings to Help Flooding Disaster Survivors Obtain Assistance
EAST ST. LOUIS – The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) are holding town hall meetings to explain flooding disaster assistance and encouraging survivors to attend and ask questions. “We want every flooding disaster survivor to take advantage of every bit of...
Most popular baby names for boys in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDOT Announces Lane Closures In Both Directions Of I-270 Between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive
GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane closures in both directions of I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, weather permitting. One lane in each direction will remain open throughout the weekend. This work is needed to do bridge deck repairs. All lanes will be opened on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.
Kahok-Taylorville Bowling Teams Have American Cancer Society Fundraiser Match Dec. 8 At Camelot Bowl
COLLINSVILLE - The Kahok bowling teams are raising funds with Taylorville bowling teams for the American Cancer Society and are doing so in the form of a bowl-a-thon. You can sponsor any bowler a monetary amount per pin bowled in our match on Dec. 8 at Camelot Bowl. For example,...
What Parents Need To Know About RSV: HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon Share Insight
O’FALLON - Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, is a very well-studied virus that can cause common cold-like symptoms in older children and adults, and severe, debilitating airway inflammation in younger infants. Affecting the lungs and breathing passages, RSV can be spread through droplets when a child coughs or sneezes. It can also live on countertops, doorknobs, hands and clothing.
