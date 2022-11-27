Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable buildingBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Porterville Recorder
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 89, Southern U. 36
OREGON ST. (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.692, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (von Oelhoffen 5-6, Marotte 3-4, Blacklock 2-3, Pietsch 2-3, Mannen 1-2, Yeaney 1-2, Hansford 1-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitrovic 1, von Oelhoffen 1, Blacklock 1) Turnovers: 11 (von Oelhoffen 3, Beers 2, Pietsch 2, Mitrovic 1, Hansford 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Central - B.R. 56, Belaire 33. Hanson Memorial 56, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 54. Lake Charles College Prep 54, Washington-Marion 41. Northlake Christian vs. Covington, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
KLST/KSAN
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats, Eagles open Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament with victories
SAN ANGELO, TX. — On the opening day of the 2022 Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament being held at Central and Lake View high school, the Bobcats and TLCA picked up opening round wins. Central would knock off Fort Worth Benbrook 73-32 Thursday afternoon, thanks to 10 points from Jaedyn Gipson, Jacoby Yates, and Kollin Allbright […]
Comments / 0