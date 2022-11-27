Read full article on original website
December 1st Saturday Selma event coming up this weekend
The December 1st Saturday Selma event is coming up on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. The event will be in conjunction with the City of Lights Christmas parade, which is slated to take place at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks from Sweet Advantages, Ynot, and Tally-Ho Street Kitchen,...
Wannabe Rescued to host Annual Santa Photos
Wannabe Rescued Inc. will host its Annual Santa Photos on the first two weekends in December at Tractor Supply. The public is welcome to bring their pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Children are also welcome. Pictures will be taken at the following dates and times:. Dec. 3:...
National AIDS Memorial Quilt initiative coming to Selma on Saturday
A national AIDS memorial quilt initiative is coming to Selma this weekend. “Change the Pattern," a multi-city initiative issuing a call to action addressing HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities in the South, arrives in Selma on Christmas parade day on Dec. 3. Organizers spoke to The Selma Sun...
VRMC to host Britches & Bows on Dec. 8 - 9
Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) will host the Britches & Bows clothing event on Dec. 8 and 9. Britches & Bows is a company that provides clothing for women and children, often at sales events with partnered hospitals. Proceeds from the upcoming event in Selma will go to the scholarships...
Schedule for Selma's City of Lights Christmas parade
11 a.m. - Traditional Day Parade on Water Avenue and Broad Street. 12 p.m. - Cocoa, Cookies and Selfies with Santa at Songs of Selma James Perkins Jr. Park. "Selma High and Southside" Special Feature Stillman College Band. Polar Express Train Station. Santa's Vendor Shoppe. Changing the Pattern Exhibition. Play...
State Capitol to hold Christmas Tree lighting on Friday
The State Capitol in Montgomery will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The 151st Alabama Army National Guard Band will perform musical selections at 5 p.m.
400 trees given away in a half hour in Valley Grande tree project
The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour. Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."
Drug Free Communities recognizes partners
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County had their Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 15 at R. B. Hudson Middle School. During the luncheon, awards were presented to all of the supporters who were in attendance. . Martin said, “this is our Thanksgiving lunch, and Thanksgiving is all about saying thank you.” Which was...
SHA to hold meetings on applying for Rental Assistance Demonstration
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a meeting on Dec. 8 and on Dec. 15 on their intention to apply for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration or RAD. "The RAD program allows us to move properties from the Public Housing program to the Section...
Legal Notices, December 1, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
Pine Hill police chief releases details about drive-by shooting; 9 year old sister survives unharmed
Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha C. Gailes released more information about the drive-by shooting that killed a teen girl and injured her brother with their 9 year old sister watching unharmed in the car. Gailes said in a statement that ran in the Wilcox Progressive Era on Thursday that 911...
$2,500 reward being offered for information on Lowndes County murder
A $2,500 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information on a Lowndes County murder. The White Hall Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, aka Bray, 23. According to CrimeStoppers, the murder took place on Jan. 18 in...
Suspect charged in drive-by killing of teen in Wilcox County
A suspect has been charged in a drive-by shooting in Wilcox County that killed a 17-year-old girl and seriously injured her brother. According to al.com, Tyquez Dewayne Hare, 19, has been charged with capital murder in a drive-by shooting that killed Chamya Saulsberry and has been charged with attempted murder for seriously injuring the victim’s brother, Rashod Saulsberry, 19.
Wallace Lady Patriots smoke Gadsden, men come up short in basketball matches
Wallace Community College Selma Lady Patriots came out with their feet on the gas and never looked back. The Lady Patriots beat Gadsden Community College on the road Tuesday 86-61. Shamiyah Scott led the Lady Patriots with 21 points and 6 steals. J. Spivey led the Lady Cardinals with 13...
