Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come
George Contois, a part-time deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will replace Bill Bohnyak, who’s been the sheriff since 2006. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, held on following a recount called by challenger Dave Potter, a Democrat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come.
mynbc5.com
Man injured in Essex County, Vermont explosion
LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man was sent to the hospital with severe burns last week after he was injured in a structure fire and explosion. Vermont State Police said the man, who has not been identified, was a contractor who was working at a structure in Lunenburg on Nov. 23 when an explosion went off.
WMUR.com
City of Berlin issues tax deeds, evictions to 51 property owners for back taxes
Throughout November, 51 property owners were told they had 30 days to pay back taxes. If they didn't, they or their tenants would be evicted.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
themainewire.com
Left-Wing Maine School Board Members Lose Recall Challenge Amid Fight Over Gender Rules
A school board recall fight in the Oxford Hills School District is the latest chapter in a growing divide over the role left-wing gender theories should play in Maine schools. Tuesday night, an effort to block a recall election for two school board members in the Oxford Hills School District failed during an emergency meeting of the school board.
WMUR.com
Tenants of several Berlin buildings face eviction because of unpaid property taxes
BERLIN, N.H. — Eviction notices sent to a number of people in Berlin by city officials are leaving tenants confused and concerned about where they will live this winter. Throughout November, 51 property owners were told they had 30 days to pay back taxes. If they didn't, they or their tenants would be evicted.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0