Jefferson, NH

WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
VTDigger

Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come

George Contois, a part-time deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will replace Bill Bohnyak, who’s been the sheriff since 2006. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, held on following a recount called by challenger Dave Potter, a Democrat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Man injured in Essex County, Vermont explosion

LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man was sent to the hospital with severe burns last week after he was injured in a structure fire and explosion. Vermont State Police said the man, who has not been identified, was a contractor who was working at a structure in Lunenburg on Nov. 23 when an explosion went off.
LUNENBURG, VT
