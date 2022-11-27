ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85

Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick signs in Switzerland

After terminating his contract with the Buffalo Sabres, Riley Sheahan is headed to Europe. The 30-year-old forward has signed a contract with EHC Biel-Bienne for the rest of the season. He is expected to join the club next week. It’s an interesting move for the NHL veteran, who has decided...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks to induct Roberto Luongo into Ring of Honour

Former Vancouver Canucks All-Star netminder Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the team’s Ring Of Honour next season at an undetermined home game, as announced by the team Wednesday night. Luongo, 43, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago alongside a pair of...
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022

As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
Pro Hockey Rumors

New York Islanders place Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve

The New York Islanders are down a pair of important forwards, placing Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve and ruling out Cal Clutterbuck with an upper-body injury. Clutterbuck is listed as day-to-day while Palmieri’s IR stint has been made retroactive to November 21, meaning he can come off whenever healthy.
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars extend Roope Hintz with eight-year, $67.6M deal

The Dallas Stars locked up another piece of their core, signing Roope Hintz to an eight-year extension. The deal keeps him under contract through 2030-31 and includes an average annual value of $8.45M. Hintz was scheduled for restricted free agency next summer when his current three-year, $9.45M ($3.15M AAV) contract expired. PuckPedia reports the full breakdown:
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Mike Hoffman has been placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate. Additionally, the team announced that forward Brendan Gallagher is currently being evaluated for a lower-body injury and...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers confirm Ryan Ellis will not play this season

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed to reporters, including Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, that Ryan Ellis will not play this season. In training camp, the team admitted that it didn’t look likely that Ellis would get on the ice this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild recall veteran defenseman Andrej Sustr

With Jonas Brodin dealing with an injury, the Minnesota Wild have recalled Andrej Sustr from the minor leagues. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Brodin’s absence isn’t expected to be for very long, as the defenseman will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Sustr,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vegas Golden Knights recall Daniil Miromanov

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the quietest teams in the league when it comes to transactions this season, with hardly any changes made to their NHL roster from the start of the year. In fact, they hadn’t recalled a single player through the first two months, instead working with the group that broke camp to get them to a 17-6-1 record.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators recall veteran defenseman Nikita Zaitsev

Another night another loss for the Ottawa Senators, who can’t seem to get things back on track for very long. The club was beaten 3-1 by the New York Rangers, and the pair of Nick Holden and Erik Brannstrom played fewer than 15 minutes each. Perhaps a change is coming, as Nikita Zaitsev has been recalled from the AHL.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers activate veteran forward Scott Laughton from injured reserve

The Philadelphia Flyers have some good news on the injury front for once, as Scott Laughton has been activated and will play tonight. The veteran forward has been out since Nov. 19. As with everything else when it comes to the Flyers right now, there is also some not-so-good news to go along with Laughton’s return. Tony DeAngelo left the optional morning skate early to meet with the medical staff and is a game-time decision, according to Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy