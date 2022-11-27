Florida finishes regular season unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida’s regular season-ending loss to Florida State didn’t do the Gators any favors in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, and UF finished the regular season without any support from the voters.

A 6-6 finish warrants such a response from the coaches that vote in the poll, but it’s hard not to wonder what Florida could have done if a few games had gone the other way. Four of UF’s six losses came against teams currently ranked in the top 15: No. 1 Georgia by 22, No. 8 Tennessee by five, No. 13 LSU by 10 and No. 14 Florida State by seven. The loss to Kentucky has aged poorly and falling to Vanderbilt was the kiss of death for the program, but Florida had plenty of quality losses this season.

Then there are the quality wins to consider. Florida’s season-opening win against Utah remains the team’s best victory of the season. The Utes have had a firm grasp on a ranked spot since then and currently sit at No. 12 on the Coaches Poll as they prepare to face USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Beating South Carolina also ended up being a good win for Florida. The Gamecocks took down Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks and are ranked No. 20 to end the regular season.

Had Florida figured things out against Kentucky and gotten the job done against Vanderbilt, the team could be looking at a top-20 ranking. Instead, they’ll play in a minor bowl game that the fan base won’t be too excited for (see 2021 Gasparilla Bowl).

It’s an unfortunate end to what was really a season of growth for this Florida team under Billy Napier. There’s plenty to look forward to in year two of the Napier era, but right now it’s understandable for Gator Nation to be frustrated.

Here’s a look at the poll in its entirety.

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2

Michigan Wolverines

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

3

TCU Horned Frogs

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

4

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

6

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

7

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

8

Tennessee Volunteers

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

9

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

10

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

11

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

12

Utah Utes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

13

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

14

Florida State Seminoles

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

15

Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

16

Oregon State Beavers

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

17

UCLA Bruins

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

18

Tulane Green Wave

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

19

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

20

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

21

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

22

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

23

UCF Knights

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

24

UTSA Roadrunners

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

25

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

26

Schools Dropped Out

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

27

Others Receiving Votes

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

