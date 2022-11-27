The Chicago Bulls closed their week with a victory in Utah. Former Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen pushed hard for a revenge victory, finishing with 32 points and 9 rebounds, but the Chicago Bulls held on for the victory. The Bulls looked impressive to start the road trip with the big victory in Milwaukee, but fell to the Thunder in overtime on Friday night. Oklahoma City played challenging defense that made it hard on star players DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to have efficient shooting nights. LaVine and DeRozan did have 27 and 30 points respectively, but their shooting percentages were not great, at 39% from the field for Zach and 44% from the field from DeMar. Fortunately, the Bulls did bounce back with a victory on Monday night, but the poor efficiency shown by Zach LaVine has been a continuous story this season. LaVine will have to figure this out because the Chicago Bulls will need him to produce at a high rate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO