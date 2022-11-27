Read full article on original website
China blasts U.S. for banning telecom firms over spying concerns
China's commerce ministry criticized the U.S. government's ban on new sales of telecom equipment by five Chinese telecom firms due to national security risks
Quartz
🌎 AMC Networks cuts cord with CEO
AMC Networks’s CEO stepped down just three months in. The cable TV company will also lay off 20% of its staff as it rescues monetization models “in disarray.”. The US Senate passed a landmark same-sex marriage bill. The legislation to enshrine same-sex unions in federal law picked up momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Quartz
Russia has a shopping list for India
India and Russia have a history of strategic, military, economic, and diplomatic relationships. That’s why India has refrained from openly criticizing Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Putin’s regime, therefore, views India as an alternative source of resources. With global car companies such as Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Honda,...
U.K. ambulance service struggles in winter healthcare crisis
Official figures show that thousands of patients each week are languishing in ambulances outside overflowing British hospitals.
