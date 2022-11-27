ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

🌎 AMC Networks cuts cord with CEO

AMC Networks’s CEO stepped down just three months in. The cable TV company will also lay off 20% of its staff as it rescues monetization models “in disarray.”. The US Senate passed a landmark same-sex marriage bill. The legislation to enshrine same-sex unions in federal law picked up momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Russia has a shopping list for India

India and Russia have a history of strategic, military, economic, and diplomatic relationships. That’s why India has refrained from openly criticizing Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Putin’s regime, therefore, views India as an alternative source of resources. With global car companies such as Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Honda,...

