cbs4indy.com
Gusty winds with a Friday warm-up
INDIANAPOLIS – Windy and slightly warmer heading into Friday. A wind advisory is out for portions of Central Indiana Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, as rain quickly passes through late Friday. Quick rain chance. Friday night into Saturday morning will bring brief rain...
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to December, rain chances return this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front brought cold temperatures Wednesday and they are sticking around for your Thursday. Temperatures do rebound as we head into Friday but we will continue to ride the rollercoaster into the beginning of next week. Bundle up out the door. We are starting off with...
cbs4indy.com
Cool and windy wrap to November
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and temperatures well below freezing as we wrap the month of November. The high temperature for Wednesday will go down in the books as 60° even though we haven’t been out of the mid 30s since daybreak! This is a result of a warm air mass that kept us in the low 60s until around 1am. At this point, a strong cold front swept the state from west to east and plummeted temperatures to the upper 20s by sunrise. The feels-like temperatures dropped a full 50° in just 8 hours overnight! Those feels like temps were in the 7-17 degree range this morning.
cbs4indy.com
Mild Tuesday comes with strong storms in the night
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was a quiet day weather-wise, but will not set the tone for the rest of the week. We jump right into active weather on Tuesday with mild temps & strong storms. Temperatures soar on Tuesday. Overnight weather conditions will be uneventful as we head into Tuesday,...
cbs4indy.com
All weather records hold for today, 30s for highs
INDIANAPOLIS – The 60s are behind us thanks to a cold front that brought in the winter feel once again! No new records are expected today for temperatures or precipitation. Record high temperature: 68° (1927) Record low temperature: -2° (1958) Record rainfall: 1.81″ (1927) Record snowfall:...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
WIBC.com
NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday
STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Heavy rain overnight into Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers are on the way across Central Indiana tonight. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Thunderstorms are in the forecast, and the primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
cbs4indy.com
Man rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 3 hours
INDIANAPOLIS – Firefighters rescued a man Wednesday who’d been trapped in a trench for more than three hours. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, multiple units were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to S. Mitthoeffer and Rawles Avenue after a man working at a construction site became trapped under several feet of dirt.
VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an 11’8″ clearance just before 8 a.m. […]
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
PMU Christmas tree arrives from Lafayette
About 40 people cheered as workers gave the final tug and got this year's Christmas tree through the front doorway of the Purdue Memorial Union Monday afternoon. It took about 30 minutes and unhinging the doors from the entryway to get the locally grown tree inside. Workers prepared the tree...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Closures rescheduled for railroad work on S.R. 3 near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg. Southbound State Road 3 will close first for approximately one week, followed by northbound State Road 3.
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
cbs4indy.com
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no...
