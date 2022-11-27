Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...

12 MINUTES AGO