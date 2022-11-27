Read full article on original website
250R ATC GUY
4d ago
He had a HI Point 40, a claw hammer would be a more reliable weapon. He should get at least 10 years, but if he ever shot this junk it probably would have exploded in his face.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg High School teen to escape prosecution in gun incident
A teenager is poised to avoid a felony conviction after his arrest earlier this year after taking a loaded gun to Leesburg High School. Jamonte J’Quan Chambliss, 18, of Ocala, was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract last month in Lake County Court. It will require him to take a gun safety class. If he completes the terms of the deal, the gun charged will be dropped.
‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The video,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department warns of roadside scammers
Roadside panhandling has become a common sight in many cities, and the Ocala Police Department is reminding residents that some of these individuals are actually scammers. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated, “It’s important to remember that not all of these individuals are truly in need.” Many of these individuals, according to OPD, use false stories and fictitious signs to prey on the generosity of kind-hearted motorists.
WCJB
‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday morning is when Dunnellon Police got a call to a home on Walnut Street. There, they found a man inside dead. Alicia Gallagher lives a street away from crime and gave her thoughts on what happened. “Being that it happened near my house and not...
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing firearm, ammunition
A 35-year-old man from Ocklawaha is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Justin Heath Griffin has entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition affecting interstate commerce by a convicted felon.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after alleged attack on gal pal in Leesburg
A woman was arrested Monday night on a warrant alleging she had attacked her girlfriend in Leesburg. Police officers had been dispatched earlier this month to the Southwinds Cove apartment complex. The officers made contact with a woman who told the officers that she had been dating 34-year-old Jasmine S. Hall. The couple had been arguing via text messages all morning on Nov. 22. The victim received a text from Hall which stated “give me five minutes, don’t call the police.” At about 12:30 p.m., a few minutes after the last text, the woman heard a knock at her door. She had been expecting a relative to drop by so she opened the door without looking to see who knocked.
WCJB
Driver crashes into car stopped by Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, hurting multiple people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials hope the dramatic video of a vehicle crashing into a vehicle during a traffic stop will encourage other drivers to move over. The sheriff’s office released dash camera video from last Saturday of a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 484,...
WCJB
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.
leesburg-news.com
Colombian citizen with no license busted on DUI in Leesburg
A man from Bogota, Colombia who does not have a driver’s license was arrested on a drunk driving charge in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol Sunday morning in the 1500 block of U.S. Hwy. 441 when he noticed a blue Hyundai which failed to maintain its driving lane. Once the officer put on his emergency lights, the car continued to move forward at a reduced speed for a minute before turning into a store parking lot.
WCJB
Wanted man leads police on chase in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Summerfield, who is being charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as other offenses, after a car chase in Marion County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lain, 40, after he tried to escape from a traffic stop on...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose argument with girlfriend led to DUI arrest busted again
A Leesburg man arrested in October on a drunk driving charge while he was trying to flee his girlfriend landed back behind bars over the Thanksgiving weekend. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kendrick Cordell Tyree Jones who failed to show up at his court date on the his most recent arrest. His new bond was set at $2,000. He posted bond and was released within a few hours.
ocala-news.com
OPD arrests convicted felon after finding loaded gun, backpack filled with drugs inside his vehicle
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 31-year-old convicted felon on Thanksgiving after a loaded handgun and backpack filled with drugs were located inside his vehicle. On Thursday, November 24, at around 8:15 p.m. an OPD officer responded to the 2100 block of NW 1st Avenue due to reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, the officer checked the area and did not see a shooting scene or anyone with injuries, according to a social media post from OPD.
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested after telling cops they ‘better get the dog’
A Leesburg woman was arrested after telling a police officer “you better get the dog.”. Eustis officers were alerted that a driver in a silver Mercury car was driving erratically on County Road 44. The Mercury was seen leaving the Starvos and Sons restaurant. An officer clocked the Mercury traveling 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The officer stopped the Mercury at the intersection of County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane.
ocala-news.com
71-year-old Ocklawaha woman jailed after striking man with wooden table
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old Ocklawaha woman after she admitted to striking a man multiple times with a wooden table during an argument over money. On Monday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an MCSO corporal and a deputy trainee responded to a local residence in reference to...
WCJB
Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving. Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave. They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for fifth DUI after running red light
After a deputy saw him run a red light at the intersection of East Apex Lane and North Florida Avenue in Hernando, a 51-year-old man was arrested for his fifth DUI and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26. The deputy reported that while talking with...
villages-news.com
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
cw34.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
WESH
Officials searching for BMW driver after wrong-way crash kills motorcyclist in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a road in Orlando Thursday morning. It was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the area of SR-528 and the eastbound exit ramp to SR-520. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2006 BMW and a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle. Officials...
Lake County firefighters respond to blaze inside Leesburg freezer facility
LEESBURG, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a warehouse in Leesburg. Firefighters were called to a storage facility around 9 p.m. Tuesday and said they found smoke and flames coming through the roof. The fire broke out at a freezer facility located...
