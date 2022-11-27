ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses

(CNN) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of illnesses from a restaurant in Las Vegas, the FDA said. At least one person was confirmed to have sapovirus illness and nine others potentially had the same sickness. The oysters were served October 28 and November 5.

According to the FDA news release , sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

Symptoms usually show up within 48 hours, the FDA said.

"Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters in (13 states) and suspect they have food poisoning should seek medical care immediately," officials said in the news release.

In addition to Nevada, the FDA advisory applied to consumers and sellers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The oysters were harvested February 6 and were exported by Dai One Food Company, the FDA said.

"The Korean firm has recalled frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF (individually quick freezing), and frozen oyster block harvested from the same harvest area" on February 6, FDA officials said.

