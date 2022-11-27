ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.

The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Drayton Williams
4d ago

that is the most sought-after piece of Real Estate in the city truth be told North Philadelphia you can walk downtown you can walk to the zoo you have the park Golf Course Smith playground don't have to pay for parking when you go downtown you don't have to pay to eat you can walk downtown in 20 minutes and we just gave it away for crack cocaine

J Boone
4d ago

That's on him....he brought a knife to a gunfight. He asked for it....I hope the lady's okay tho.

