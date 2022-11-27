LeBron James has created an interesting handshake for every member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

lE Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has always been a topic of interest around the NBA world for many reasons. Besides his talent to play basketball, LeBron is a fun person who doesn't hesitate to joke and entertain others.

Moreover, there are other aspects of his persona that make him some sort of myth. James has a privileged memory and whenever he has the chance, he shows it off. Not so long ago, he recalled a play he saw twice during his days with the Miami Heat , shocking everybody with his memory.

More recently, the King showed that it's still great while demonstrating that he's a very down-to-earth person. James has a personalized handshake not only with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate but with every staffer on the team.

LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers

Following a big 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, where he dropped 39 points on his rivals , James was recorded greeting everybody on his way out of the court. The 4x NBA champion had a personalized handshake for every member of the team, and he seamlessly pulled them all off.

This was a great game for the Lakers, despite Russell Westbrook being hit with an elbow in the face. The Purple and Gold have won five of their last six games, and the picture looks very promising for them. They're not a championship team just yet, but many believe they are getting close to that.

Perhaps a trade is the last step for them to create a championship-caliber squad. Fans are urging the front office to cash in on Anthony Davis and LeBron James' good level, but it doesn't seem like the trades available are appealing to the team's officials. This is a big question mark for the Lakers, who keep trying to build that momentum and become one of the best teams in the league.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.