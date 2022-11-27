Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Streaming Partnership With DAZN
Impact Wrestling has announced a new international streaming deal with DAZN. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming. To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 –...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Reveals The Black Scorpion Angle In WCW Failed, More
During a recent episode of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW back in 1990 and why it turned out to be an epic fail. “The Enforcer” recalled the outfit and how terrible it looked, Jim Herd’s personal dislike of Ric Flair, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact’s Joe Hendry Talks Making A Theme, Working With Veterans, More
Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide range of topics. Hendry defeated Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins in WWE) to capture the belt on the Impact episode that aired on November 10th, 2022. Hendry talked about how his theme song...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says The Reason He Stopped Staying With Fans Was Due To A Crack Dealer
Speaking on the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on the time he would stay with the fans while he was on the road in an effort to save money. Additionally, the Hardcore Legend recalled one occasion where he...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Reconciling With Vince McMahon, Return To WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a recent interview. The Sarge discussed a falling out with Vince McMahon over Slaughter’s G.I. Joe action figure deal with Hasbro, and how they eventually reconciled. Highlights of the interview (as well as a video clip) are...
Bryan & Vinny Show: AEW Dynamite with MJF and Regal, NXT with that panel thing
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with TONS to talk about as we break down AEW Dynamite and NXT! MJF and William Regal! Match three of the best-of-seven! Insane panel segments with Shawn Michaels and the legends! The phantom jumping spin kick heard round the world! And more! Plus, how YOU can ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling
David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest ‘Road To’ Looks At This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, Athena Talks AEW Dark Match
AEW will be in Indianapolis, IN this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest episode of ‘Road To’ previews the shows. You can check out the broadcast below:. Athena recently took to her Instagram page to comment on her victory over Laynie Luck on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out her post below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Shares How Vince McMahon Really Felt About WWE NXT
Vince McMahon’s opinion of the WWE NXT brand has always been a mystery among fans. There have been many failed main roster call-ups and changes made to NXT stars once called up by McMahon that have been questioned. On the latest episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, Brian...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
