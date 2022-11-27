ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms

Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW

William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
ewrestlingnews.com

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio

Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE

There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Announces Streaming Partnership With DAZN

Impact Wrestling has announced a new international streaming deal with DAZN. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming. To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29. TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 –...
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Reveals The Black Scorpion Angle In WCW Failed, More

During a recent episode of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the Black Scorpion angle in WCW back in 1990 and why it turned out to be an epic fail. “The Enforcer” recalled the outfit and how terrible it looked, Jim Herd’s personal dislike of Ric Flair, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact’s Joe Hendry Talks Making A Theme, Working With Veterans, More

Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide range of topics. Hendry defeated Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins in WWE) to capture the belt on the Impact episode that aired on November 10th, 2022. Hendry talked about how his theme song...
ewrestlingnews.com

Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again

AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
ewrestlingnews.com

Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Reconciling With Vince McMahon, Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a recent interview. The Sarge discussed a falling out with Vince McMahon over Slaughter’s G.I. Joe action figure deal with Hasbro, and how they eventually reconciled. Highlights of the interview (as well as a video clip) are...
ewrestlingnews.com

Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling

David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg Shares How Vince McMahon Really Felt About WWE NXT

Vince McMahon’s opinion of the WWE NXT brand has always been a mystery among fans. There have been many failed main roster call-ups and changes made to NXT stars once called up by McMahon that have been questioned. On the latest episode of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, Brian...

