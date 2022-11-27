Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Certifications for Software Engineers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a software engineer, obtaining professional certifications proves your expertise within the discipline. However, while there may be a general notion that certifications are a bonus to supplement the other listings on your resume, many experts agree that they are becoming more important in hiring managers' decisions.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best AI Voice Generators
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You would be surprised to learn how much of the content you consume every day is powered by AI voice generators. From internet voice and IVR recordings to sales, training, and educational videos, you can bet that a fair share of it was created with AI voice generators.
makeuseof.com
How to Find Someone's Username Across All Social Platforms
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Finding an individual online can be difficult, especially if you have only limited information. Maybe you're trying to get in touch with someone you met in a bar. Perhaps an old Facebook friend has stopped using the platform, and you want to know where they hang out online these days. Whatever the reason, if you need software to help you track someone down on the internet, Social Analyzer is the best option.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Portable Software Menu to Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows doesn’t incorporate any kind of menu for opening portable software. The Start menu doesn’t include portable apps because they aren’t installed software. So, users must usually utilize File Explorer to access and open portable apps on USB sticks.
makeuseof.com
Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
makeuseof.com
How to Combine All Your Streaming Services Into One: 7 Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having so many streaming services at your fingertips is a gift. Consuming content is so easy—whatever title you come up with, you'll likely discover it on one of the various platforms available. But therein lies a problem.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Linux Virtual Machine Inside a Windows Virtual Machine Using Hyper-V
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Virtual Machines enable you to experience multiple operating systems on a single system while keeping them isolated from the host OS. You must have tried creating virtual machines to try out a new OS you don’t want to install directly. But have you ever tried using Hyper-V inside a virtual machine?
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Smartphone Apps for Children With Autism
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store is flooded with apps for children to enjoy, but many are designed for entertainment and early learning. There is an underserved population of children, though, that has another set of needs: children with autism.
makeuseof.com
How to Use VeraCrypt’s Advanced Features to Secure Important Files
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Optional alternative title: How to Use VeraCrypt’s Advanced Features to Protect Sensitive Data. Many security experts recommend using VeraCrypt to secure sensitive files. It's not...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Stop the Background from Automatically Changing on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After upgrading to Windows 11 or installing a recent system update, you might find that your background keeps changing automatically. At first, it’s no big deal, since you can always set it back to the one you want. But when it happens a couple of times, especially when you head back to the desktop after some time or restart your computer, something’s not right.
makeuseof.com
How to Set the Mood for Christmas on Your Mac: 6 Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We know decorations are a huge part of the holidays as they help set the mood for celebrations. For Christmas, hanging the trees, lights, and ornaments is a great way to begin.
makeuseof.com
Google Announces the Play Store's Best Apps and Games of 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Play has announced its picks for the best apps and games of 2022. The annual awards showcase the top titles in the Play Store for phones, tablets, watches, and Chromebooks across many genres.
makeuseof.com
How Google's New Play Store Policies Make It Easier to Find Safe Kids' Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Installing child-friendly apps on your Android device often feels like playing a game of roulette. An app that seems safe could contain unsuitable content for children or, worse, it could be a scam waiting to infect your Android device with malware.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Audio Descriptions on Disney+
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Disney+ subscribers can experience content in a new way with descriptive audio-enabled content. With over 1000 titles that have optional audio descriptions, some in multiple languages,...
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Free Christmas Music Apps for iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to Christmas, the season is never complete without Christmas music. As you put up Christmas decorations, bake gingerbread cookies, and shop for gifts, welcome the festive cheer into your home with Christmas songs and carols.
makeuseof.com
How to Limit Your Time on Facebook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're getting concerned about how much time you are spending on Facebook, you're not alone. Social media has a bad name for being a "time-waster", but it doesn't have to be that way.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix “The Application Was Unable to Start” 0xc000003e Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Error 0xc000003e is among the more widely reported startup issues for Windows software packages. That error displays this message when users select to run recently installed software, “The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000003e).” As a result, users can’t open and utilize programs for which that error message pops up.
makeuseof.com
Make Your MySQL Server More Secure With These 7 Steps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Beginner penetration testers, in particular, place less emphasis on database security in general. An application without a database configuration and security tests can't be secure. You might already be using MySQL software, a database management system, so how can you make it more secure? Here are seven steps you need to follow.
makeuseof.com
Here Are the Best Apps and Games of 2022, According to Apple
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple's App Store is one of the biggest app markets, mainly because the iPhone is one of the most successful phones ever. As such, it just makes sense for Apple to recognize the best apps on its platform.
Comments / 0