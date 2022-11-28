ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County police precinct badly damaged in fire

Flames ripped through the Nassau County second police precinct station house in Woodbury on Saturday night.

Officials say the building was so badly damaged that a new stationhouse will have to be built.

Some people were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries.

Police say they were able to get essential records out of the building and that there was no disruption in service.

Officers will now work closely with the 8th precinct and trailers will be brought on site so that the community can continue to be served until a new stationhouse is built.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is not suspicious, but remains under investigation.

