White Sox Agree to Terms with Mike Clevinger

The Chicago White Sox are bringing in Mike Clevinger to fill out their 2023 pitching rotation.

The White Sox have agreed to terms with RHP Mike Clevinger pending the results of a physical. It has been reported that the deal is guaranteed for one year and over $8 million.

Chicago was rumored to be interested in Clevinger as reported yesterday by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Clevinger pitched for the San Diego Padres in 2022 after spending most of his career with the division rival Cleveland Guardians. He was acquired by San Diego in a nine-player trade at the 2020 deadline.

Clevinger made his 2022 debut in May after starting the season on the IL with a knee sprain. He missed the entire 2021 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in November 2020. He had a second stint on the IL for a strained triceps after his first three starts. Clevinger did not produce close to his pre-injury numbers as typically expected after missing a full season. The righty experience a drop in fastball velocity compared to his 2019 and 2020 numbers. There was also a substantial drop in his strikeout rate from 27.5% in 2020 to 18.8% in 2022.

Chicago is hoping that another year removed from surgery will help the former ace return to form. From 2017-2019, Clevinger pitched 447.2 innings with a 2.96 ERA, 28.3% K rate, 9.1% walk rate, and 40.2% groundball rate. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz will likely work closely with Clevinger to make adjustments to his pitch mix. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz commented less than two weeks ago, “ Obviously, we need another starter. ”

This is another low-risk/high-reward signing for the White Sox. The Sox signed Johnny Cueto at the beginning of last season after an injury to Lance Lynn. In 2021, they brought back Carlos Rodon on a one-year, three-million dollar deal. Those signings both paid off as Rodon, under the tutelage of Ethan Katz, was named an All-Star in 2021. Cueto was one of the few bright spots last season when he posted 18 quality starts and a 3.5 bWAR. The acquisition of Clevinger means Cueto is unlikely to return. Clevinger is expected to be the White Sox fifth starter behind Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Lucas Giolito.