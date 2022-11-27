Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Kiwi's Coolness
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its anime debut around the world earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how cool Kiwi was! The Studio Trigger take on the massive Cyberpunk franchise tossed fans into a futuristic world full of characters with memorable designs. It wasn't a long series run by any means, but if reactions to the series since its premiere on Netflix have been any indication, the anime made quite a lot of waves with fans nonetheless. Even still, fans are holding out hope that there might even be more of it someday in the future.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana Explains Reason for Multiple Gamora Heads
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 star Zoe Saldaña explained the reason there's multiple Gamora heads floating around. Jimmy Fallon asked the Marvel actress about her excitement about being a part of so many big franchises. She told the host that a bunch of those heads were necessary for costuming and makeup. Another added bonus would be the ability to get the Guardian of the Galaxy into big battle shots where they wouldn't need Saldaña to be running around with so many other actors. She admits that its all a little bit over her head, but the technology undoubtedly helps matters. Fallon is just listening intently as the actress describes the type of movie magic that's necessary to get these big Marvel movies off the ground. While he was impressed by all this talk, her comments about working on Avatar: The Way of Water were also head-spinning too. They're in the video with all of this head talk right here.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
Home Alone Star Joe Pesci Reveals if He'd Do a Third Movie
Home Alone again? When it comes to making another sequel to the original 1990 holiday hit, Joe Pesci says it's better to leave well enough alone. The Oscar-winning Goodfellas actor played Harry, one half of the bumbling burglar duo with Daniel Stern's Marv, in the blockbuster that starred Macaulay Culkin as accidentally left-behind eight-year-old Kevin McCallister. Pesci reprised his role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not return for the four films that followed. (2002's made-for-TV sequel Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House recast the original characters, replacing Culkin with Mike Weinberg and Stern with French Stewart.)
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Introduces Erza's First Child
Fairy Tail is going on strong right now, and creator Hiro Mashima is doing whatever he wants in its action-packed sequel. While work on its anime continues behind the scenes, the team is working on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest as usual for print. This month, all eyes were on the series as it put fans on edge about Erza's family, and Fairy Tail took everyone by surprise by introducing the woman's first child out of nowhere.
Cocaine Bear Trailer Released by Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Cocaine Bear, a new action-comedy based on the true story of a black bear who ate an incredible amount of cocaine after a drug runner's plane crashed in 1985. In the real world, Andrew C. Thornton II was a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dumped a duffel bag of cocaine out of his plane because his plane was too heavy. Thornton intended to recover the bag himself, jumping out of the plane with a parachute, but in a bizarre twist of fate, the parachute was faulty, and Thornton died. Three months later, a 175-pound black bear was found dead in Georgia, alongisde 40 opened plastic containers of cocaine.
Warner Bros Exec Provides Update on Harry Potter Spinoff Series
There's been an update on Warner Bros.'s plans to launch a new TV series based on the popular Harry Potter franchise. There have been consistent talks on what's next for Harry Potter ever since the original Harry Potter film series concluded with the release of 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Fantastic Beats was launched as a prequel franchise but never gained traction with audiences, as this year's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed at the global box office. Warner Bros. is hard at work trying to resurrect Harry Potter for TV, with an executive stating there is a "tremendous amount of ambition" on their side.
If You Need A Brief Moment Of Levity, May I Suggest These Pics Of Brendan Fraser And Two Of His Sons
The jawlines of this family...
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Nearly Quit Acting Before Joining Series
With Yellowstone in its fifth season on Paramount Network, the series has not only grown in popularity but so has the series' characters and the actors bringing them to life. Among those fan-favorite actors is Mo Brings Plenty who plays Mo, right hand man and fixer for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) in the series. But while Brings Plenty and his character have grown in popularity as Yellowstone continues, it turns out that the actor nearly quit the profession before joining the series.
New Jack Ryan Season 3 Poster Released, Trailer Announced by Prime Video
Time is running out until Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 debuts on Prime Video, and the release of a new poster teases an upcoming trailer. John Krasinski plays the CIA agent Jack Ryan in Amazon's adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy book series, which has been missing from Prime Video ever since Season 2 premiered back in 2019. The show's return should be worth the wait, however, as fans prepare to see Jack Ryan on the run from the government while he fights to clear his name. With a new trailer dropping tomorrow, Jack Ryan is back with a vengeance.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed By Star Wars
Star Wars has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. The official announcement was made via Twitter today, with the Star Wars official Twitter posting that "The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus." Star War fans have been eagerly awaiting the official return date of The Mandalorian, after an exciting first trailer for Season 3 was released, teasing how Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young war Grogu (Baby Yoda) will be on a quest to restore the planet Mandalore – even as rival factions like those led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) clash with their mission.
Glass Onion: Netflix Reportedly Considering Putting Knives Out Sequel Back in Theaters After Streaming Debut
For the first time ever, Netflix released an original movie in theaters, giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a one-week theatrical run about a month ahead of its streaming premiere. Glass Onion was released in 600 theaters around the country, many more than other Netflix movies but less than a typical wide theatrical release, and it has performed quite well for the streamer. The film has made around $15 million in its one-week, limited engagement, and that success is apparently enough for Netflix to be considering sending it back to the big screen later this year.
