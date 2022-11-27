ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States With the Most (and Fewest) Fast Food Restaurants Per Person

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Qlq6_0jPHBMlV00 It’s no secret that Americans - in common with most populations around the world these days - love fast food.

According to statistics updated this month by The Barbecue Lab , 83% of American families eat fast food at least once a week; a third of all Americans are eating it on any given day; the average U.S. household spends 10% of its annual income on fast food; and regular fast food consumption increases 2.2% every year.

Then there are the other statistics - the ones that tie frequent consumption of burgers, tacos, pizza, fried chicken, sugary drinks, etc., to obesity, cardiovascular problems, type 2 diabetes, and even depression. But let’s not get into that.

The fact is, fast food tends to satisfy our cravings for salt, sugar, and fat - and it’s cheap, convenient, and, well, fast. Having it once in a while probably won’t do us any lasting damage.

It’s clear from the distribution of fast food chain outposts around the country, though, that the residents of some states enjoy it more often than others. Chain-unfriendly zoning laws, regional health-consciousness, and culturally ingrained dietary habits probably all come into play, but some parts of the country are home to considerably more fast food places than others. (These are the fast food capitals of America .)

To determine the states with the most and fewest fast food restaurants per 10,000 people, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study conducted by the sports betting site Betsperts . The site began with a list of the 30 largest fast food chains according to Wikipedia, then used Data Infiniti to determine the number of locations of those chains per 10,000 people in each state. The most popular chain in every state was calculated using Google Keyword Planner. (For a more granular breakdown, these are the favorite fast food restaurants in 30 U.S. cities .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrlLZ_0jPHBMlV00

Vermont
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 1.9
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOAKG_0jPHBMlV00

New Jersey
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 2
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4byx_0jPHBMlV00

Mississippi
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 2.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Chick-fil-A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkiSZ_0jPHBMlV00

New York
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 2.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsSI0_0jPHBMlV00

Connecticut
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 2.4
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKJsE_0jPHBMlV00

Rhode Island
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 2.5
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9p2V_0jPHBMlV00

Alaska
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 2.6
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4GeX_0jPHBMlV00

Washington
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SG5Ws_0jPHBMlV00

Maine
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IN4QM_0jPHBMlV00

Massachusetts
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyMQS_0jPHBMlV00

New Hampshire
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.2 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Or4Yr_0jPHBMlV00

Pennsylvania
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.2 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWnf9_0jPHBMlV00

Hawaii
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.2 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpWqD_0jPHBMlV00

Florida
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.3
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBwj3_0jPHBMlV00

North Dakota
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.6 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idyZI_0jPHBMlV00

Utah
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.6 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15l6rb_0jPHBMlV00

Oregon
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.6 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7utx_0jPHBMlV00

California
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.6 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HmP0_0jPHBMlV00

Minnesota
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.7
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRygR_0jPHBMlV00

Idaho
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.6 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PffUS_0jPHBMlV00

Montana
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.6 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035WSn_0jPHBMlV00

Maryland
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 3.9
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbW0w_0jPHBMlV00

Colorado
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.0 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJOOI_0jPHBMlV00

Michigan
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.0 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2156nD_0jPHBMlV00

Wisconsin
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.0 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8JaR_0jPHBMlV00

Delaware
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDGQG_0jPHBMlV00

Wyoming
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.1 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQgSA_0jPHBMlV00

Texas
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.3 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNHpb_0jPHBMlV00

New Mexico
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.3 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXIww_0jPHBMlV00

South Dakota
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.3 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11stkX_0jPHBMlV00

Virginia
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.3 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNUrw_0jPHBMlV00

Louisiana
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.4
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sa730_0jPHBMlV00

North Carolina
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.5 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Chick-fil-A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRCB6_0jPHBMlV00

Illinois
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.5 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cScGO_0jPHBMlV00

Arizona
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.6
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBDVP_0jPHBMlV00

Kentucky
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.7 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5IHa_0jPHBMlV00

Nevada
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.7 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1NdG_0jPHBMlV00

Ohio
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.7 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd7Lr_0jPHBMlV00

Arkansas
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.7 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nU6um_0jPHBMlV00

Kansas
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.7 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xleVR_0jPHBMlV00

Iowa
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.7 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kj1L_0jPHBMlV00

South Carolina
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.8
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re6wY_0jPHBMlV00

Georgia
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.9 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: Chick-fil-A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIccv_0jPHBMlV00

Missouri
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 4.9 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvawQ_0jPHBMlV00

Indiana
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 5.0
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqCUD_0jPHBMlV00

Tennessee
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 5.2
> Most popular fast food chain: Starbucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36J8uO_0jPHBMlV00

West Virginia
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 5.3 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czI8w_0jPHBMlV00

Oklahoma
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 5.3 (tie)
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMpAZ_0jPHBMlV00

Nebraska
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 5.4
> Most popular fast food chain: McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNFjR_0jPHBMlV00

Alabama
> Fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents: 6.3
> Most popular fast food chain: Chick-fil-A

