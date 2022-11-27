ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Trevor Siemian 'embarrassed' by pregame oblique injury

By Courtney Cronin
 2 days ago

Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian , who started against the New York Jets in place of an injured Justin Fields , said he was "embarrassed" to sustain an injury during pregame warm-ups that momentarily put his status for Sunday's game in question.

"Honestly, I'm more embarrassed to get an injury," Siemian said. "I've got guys in there that are playing -- what are we at? Week 12, 13? -- going through hell and I had like a noncontact thing show up. Not ideal, but everybody's going through something at this point of the year."

Siemian said he felt something "flare up" in his oblique area while he was throwing pregame and received medicine, not an injection, in the locker room to help him play through the pain.

The Bears initially designated Siemian as their backup quarterback while announcing Nathan Peterman would start against the Jets. Peterman was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

Ultimately, Siemian started and played the entirety of Chicago's 31-10 loss and completed 14 of his 25 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While he admitted that his oblique injury bothered him "a little bit" during the game, Siemian said it did not hinder his ability to function in the offense.

"I could play," he said. "I could do everything I needed to do."

Fields, who was questionable against the Jets because of a separated left shoulder, also warmed up at MetLife Stadium but was not cleared by the Bears' medical staff to play in Sunday's game. Siemian said he did not know officially until Sunday morning that he would be starting but knew there was "a good chance" given Fields' shoulder injury and limited reps in practice.

"The medical staff didn't clear him to play today," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Justin didn't feel he could protect himself and perform the way he wanted to perform. It's about mobility and strength in his left arm. We'll take it day by day."

