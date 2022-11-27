Read full article on original website
Tamino showcases his heavenly voice and calm energy on his latest album, ‘Sahar’
In 2019, Tamino accumulated a healthy amount of buzz for his debut album, Amir. But when the pandemic hit, the Belgian-Egyptian artist canceled his tour, turned off his social media and went dark. Now, more than two years later, comes the new record, Sahar. Tamino stopped by the World Cafe...
Thee Sacred Souls | Artist To Watch – December
For Thee Sacred Souls, the first time is often the charm. Rolling into the last month of 2022, WXPN announces Thee Sacred Soul as December’s Artist to Watch. The band’s first club dates led to a record deal with the revered Daptone label; their first singles racked up more than ten million streams in a year and garnered attention from Billboard, Rolling Stone; and their first fans included the likes of Gary Clark Jr., The Black Pumas, Princess Nokia, and Timbaland.
‘You are going to die. You can be terrified, or you can live’: Don Cheadle on mortality, White Noise and that cockney accent
Is Don Cheadle a cold fish or a cool customer? It isn’t clear at first. The 58-year-old actor, who has been celebrated (he received an Oscar nomination in 2005 for Hotel Rwanda) and mocked (for his mangled cockney accent in Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels), has asked in advance for the cameras to be off during our video call. Our body clocks are also out of whack: it’s the crack of dawn for me in the UK, evening for him in Hawaii. What’s he doing there? “Chilling.” What can he see? “It’s night. So nothing.”
Julia Pratt explores grief and healing in new single “Odyssey”
The dazzling new song by the Philly singer-songwriter cuts to an emotional core. Onstage, Philly’s Julia Pratt delivers silky, delicate vocal that land somewhere between the worlds of jazz and R&B balladry. In the studio, Pratt’s songwriting mixes with dazzling electropop production that crafts atmospheres reminiscent of Imogen Heap’s Speak For Yourself and Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever.
Flannels Are Cooler: Watch Soundgarden play a chaotic Trocadero show from May 10, 1992
Zeppelin and Sabbath reference points abound in this vintage video of Soundgarden playing Philadelphia in its transition from sludgy riffs to stardom. *This article was originally published on May 10, 2022. In the spring of 1992, Soundgarden were well on their way from being Seattle scene underdogs to international superstars,...
10 Years of ‘On The Impossible Past’: The Menzingers at Union Transfer
Inside the Philly punk heroes’ hometown celebration of their iconic 2012 album. This weekend, Philly favorites The Menzingers took the stage for two nights at Union Transfer to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their breakout album On The Impossible Past. The album, which was released on Epitaph in February of 2012, defined the band’s sound and set them on the path to punk stardom that they are at today.
RIP Christine McVie, one of the iconic voices of Fleetwood Mac, gone at 79
The beloved singer-songwriter passed away today following a short illness. An iconic voice at the intersection of rock and pop, Christine McVie has passed away. According to a statement from her family, the co-lead vocalist of 70s icons Fleetwood Mac died in the hospital today following a short illness. She was 79 years old.
Matt Pinfield talks David Bowie, MTV with Kristen Kurtis on the XPN Morning Show
Whether you know it or not, there’s a good chance famed MTV VJ Matt Pinfield helped you discover your favorite band. As host of 120 Minutes from 1995 to 1999, and one of the network’s music programming managers to boot, there was a time when ending up in the central Jersey native’s Buzz Bin was enough for an artist to go gold.
