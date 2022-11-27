ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday.
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Satterfield confirms hiring, role on Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff

Marcus Satterfield has a new home. The former South Carolina offensive coordinator is set to take the same position at Nebraska. He joins the Huskers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield has worked under Rhule in the past. The two were together at Temple, Baylor and the...
North Platte Telegraph

Three Huskers — including Ernest Hausmann — enter the transfer portal

Three Nebraska football players are entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday afternoon. Huskers moving on from the program are inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann, receiver Decoldest Crawford and offensive lineman Brant Banks. So begins what will be a frenetic stretch for new Nebraska coach Matt...
North Platte Telegraph

Episode 65 The Showdown Snippet: Analyzing the Rhule and Fickell hires

Sam McKewon and Amie Just are joined this week by BadgerExtra’s Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew to compare and contrast Nebraska’s hiring of Matt Ruhle and Wisconsin’s hiring of Luke Fickell as the new head football coaches of their respective programs. For the full episode, subscribe at https://go.huskerextra.com/Showdown.
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska pulls away in second half to roll Boston College

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its second straight victory with an 88-67 win against Boston College on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Keisei Tominaga stole the show with 23 points and the Huskers put together a dominant second-half effort en route to a 21-point win. Fred Hoiberg was...
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: New Coach and NCAA Tournament

No? That’s okay, not many people have. It’s been pretty low key. This is a big week for the Husker teams as the hiring of Matt Rhule and the staff that he is quickly assembling. AND the volleyball team is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA...
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
North Platte Telegraph

Sparks fly – literally – ​as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule leaves lasting first impression

LINCOLN – A hush came over the crowd of a few hundred people at 1:29 p.m. The next man to lead Nebraska football had finally arrived. Matt Rhule was right on time Monday for a program thirsty for success and clarity after a sixth straight losing season and 76-day coaching search. The 47-year-old strode out from behind a black curtain inside the Hawks Center and across the turf on a path illuminated by red lights toward the podium and his next rebuild project.
