Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday.
North Platte Telegraph
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule pursuing FCS offensive prospects in transfer portal
LINCOLN — As new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule assembles his coaching staff, the Huskers already got busy making their initial offer to a transfer portal player. Not surprisingly, it’s an offensive lineman. Rhode Island right tackle Ajani Cornelius, who has started for the Rams since his redshirt freshman...
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football roster tracker: A quick look at the changes to the Huskers this offseason
New coach, new assistants and a new team. Nebraska football is going through some big changes this offseason, and that includes the Huskers' roster. Whether it be losing players to the NFL draft and transfer portal or adding them, here a few dates to know and a quick look at the offseason roster changes.
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Satterfield confirms hiring, role on Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff
Marcus Satterfield has a new home. The former South Carolina offensive coordinator is set to take the same position at Nebraska. He joins the Huskers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield has worked under Rhule in the past. The two were together at Temple, Baylor and the...
North Platte Telegraph
Three Huskers — including Ernest Hausmann — enter the transfer portal
Three Nebraska football players are entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday afternoon. Huskers moving on from the program are inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann, receiver Decoldest Crawford and offensive lineman Brant Banks. So begins what will be a frenetic stretch for new Nebraska coach Matt...
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
North Platte Telegraph
Episode 65 The Showdown Snippet: Analyzing the Rhule and Fickell hires
Sam McKewon and Amie Just are joined this week by BadgerExtra’s Jim Polzin and Colten Bartholomew to compare and contrast Nebraska’s hiring of Matt Ruhle and Wisconsin’s hiring of Luke Fickell as the new head football coaches of their respective programs. For the full episode, subscribe at https://go.huskerextra.com/Showdown.
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska pulls away in second half to roll Boston College
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its second straight victory with an 88-67 win against Boston College on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Keisei Tominaga stole the show with 23 points and the Huskers put together a dominant second-half effort en route to a 21-point win. Fred Hoiberg was...
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: New Coach and NCAA Tournament
No? That’s okay, not many people have. It’s been pretty low key. This is a big week for the Husker teams as the hiring of Matt Rhule and the staff that he is quickly assembling. AND the volleyball team is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA...
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested
Joseph was detained by police Wednesday after a domestic disturbance.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Based on Trev Alberts' vision, Matt Rhule the perfect fit for Nebraska
Two massive banners cling to the east wall at the Hawks Championship Center. For years, the text on said banners remains unchanged — not needing to be updated. To the left, “53 bowl appearances.” To the right, “46 conference championships.”. On Monday, those two impossible-to-ignore tapestries...
North Platte Telegraph
Sparks fly – literally – as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule leaves lasting first impression
LINCOLN – A hush came over the crowd of a few hundred people at 1:29 p.m. The next man to lead Nebraska football had finally arrived. Matt Rhule was right on time Monday for a program thirsty for success and clarity after a sixth straight losing season and 76-day coaching search. The 47-year-old strode out from behind a black curtain inside the Hawks Center and across the turf on a path illuminated by red lights toward the podium and his next rebuild project.
North Platte Telegraph
Podcast: The Matt Rhule episode! Here's what we think
Well, hello, Nebraska has a new head football coach. Hit or miss? Amie Just and Luke Mullin break down the hire.
