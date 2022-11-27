Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police arrest man in connection with overnight shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Wednesday night self-defense shooting in Fort Wayne; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating yet another shooting, concluding an overall violent month of November across the city. This one happened late Wednesday Night, shortly after 11 P.M. Police were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave after a male called 911 claiming another male attacked him, and that he shot the male in self defense. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was then transported a local hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. The male who called 911 remained on scene and is cooperating, as the incident remains under investigation.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening. Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
WOWO News
Arrest made in fatal weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested for the shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Rockhill St. Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 27 police responded to reports of a shooting. They located Montreale Turner, 44, of Fort Wayne, suffering from a gunshot would following a domestic disturbance. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
WOWO News
One dead after morning crash on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wfft.com
How Fort Wayne Police are responding to five shootings in three days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Sunday killing on Rockhill Street and the Monday killing on Monroe Street mark the 23rd and 24th homicides in Allen County this year. That’s still a relatively low number compared to the more than 40 homicides in 2021, but the frequency of this weekend’s shootings is a bit unusual.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD makes arrest in downtown murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest from a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead. 18-year-old Kyree Warren of Fort Wayne was arrested in the police station lobby on Wednesday. Police officials say Warren is currently being held on a murder charge.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man shot brother following argument over french fries, court docs say
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department officials say they have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Homicide Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert....
WOWO News
Victim identified from Monday evening shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting. Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
WOWO News
One dead from Sunday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting Sunday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne. Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in life threatening condition.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigates shooting Sunday on city’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to an alleged shooting late Sunday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Officials claim they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Dr.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified. 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.
WANE-TV
Man in critical condition after South Park Dr. shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on South Park Dr. that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. They found a man in the 4400 block of South Park Dr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne police arrest man in weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man they say shot someone Sunday night. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. and charged him with aggravated battery. Investigators were called to the intersection of Spatz and Senate Avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday for...
wfft.com
I-469 crash: Woman dies after being hit by semi
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died after being hit by a semi-tractor trailer in a morning crash on I-469. Police responded to the area of I-469, eastbound, at the 27-mile marker around 7:17 Thursday morning after a call about a crash. Police say they found a disabled...
WANE-TV
Woman killed after getting out of vehicle on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southbound traffic on I-469 between Maplecrest Road and Wheelock Road was slowed for hours Thursday morning following a fatal crash. Police at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that a woman died after she was hit by FedEx truck. Police say they’re investigating if the woman was having car trouble and had stepped out of her vehicle to flag someone down when she was struck.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
WOWO News
Police investigating early morning shooting at northwest Fort Wayne shopping center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire at the Gateway Plaza shopping center, located in the 1500 block of Goshen Rd. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the scene where they located an adult male and an adult female in the parking lot. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
