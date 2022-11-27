Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO