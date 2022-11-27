ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jeep crashes into tree in shelter belt; 70-year-old North Platte man found dead

A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon after a car crash apparently caused by a medical problem. Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff John Stadler said Lincoln County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash on South Buffalo Road about 3:15 p.m. Edward Johnson of North Platte was identified as the sole occupant in a jeep driving north from Lake Maloney Road.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte hires Shelly Byrn as volleyball coach

North Platte announced the hiring of Shelly Byrn as the Bulldogs’ next volleyball coach in a press release Tuesday. Byrn coached at St. Pat’s for 17 years with a 317-154 record and only one losing season before accepting the role at Ogallala in 2019. Her husband, John, had also accepted the job as principal at Ogallala in 2019.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

