Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Friday winds will usher in cooler temperatures; drought conditions same
Friday will bring a second day of mild temperatures to North Platte before winds crank up and blow in the city’s next round of seasonal cold conditions. The city’s high temperature should be about 50 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
‘Christmas at the Codys’ returns fully to Scout’s Rest Ranch Dec. 16-20
Bill and Louisa Cody — OK, it’s really their ranch’s current proprietors — are finally ready to welcome North Platte for the holidays again after three years and a pandemic. “Christmas at the Codys” will return at Scout’s Rest Ranch from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec....
North Platte Telegraph
Jeep crashes into tree in shelter belt; 70-year-old North Platte man found dead
A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon after a car crash apparently caused by a medical problem. Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff John Stadler said Lincoln County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash on South Buffalo Road about 3:15 p.m. Edward Johnson of North Platte was identified as the sole occupant in a jeep driving north from Lake Maloney Road.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte hires Shelly Byrn as volleyball coach
North Platte announced the hiring of Shelly Byrn as the Bulldogs’ next volleyball coach in a press release Tuesday. Byrn coached at St. Pat’s for 17 years with a 317-154 record and only one losing season before accepting the role at Ogallala in 2019. Her husband, John, had also accepted the job as principal at Ogallala in 2019.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (7) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Comments / 0