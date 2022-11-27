Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought.
Unbeaten opponents await China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in playoffs
To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, right? How about this: To stay perfect, you’ve got to beat the perfect. Perhaps it shouldn’t really be a surprise when you reach Week 15 of the season, but all four of the remaining Central Texas football teams still playing will face undefeated opponents this week.
Jim Hawkins leaves legacy in Waco business, philanthropy
James Ray Hawkins, longtime Waco businessman and philanthropist who with wife Nell hosted countless community and social events at their Hawkesdene mansion near Lake Waco, has died following a lengthy illness. Hawkins was 86 years old when he died Nov. 22, according to information the family provided. A memorial service...
Waco Wonderland opens holiday weekend
It’s not quite the 12 days of Christmas compacted into a weekend, but it might feel that way with local calendars packed with holiday tree lightings, community celebrations, holiday concerts and plays, and nights twinkling with festive lights. This weekend’s Waco Wonderland activities in downtown Waco kick off the...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (17) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Marlin’s Bell lands invitation to national combine
In just two short football seasons, Marlin sophomore linebacker Ty’Raun Bell has already turned plenty of heads. Bell has been selected for the National High School Combine, Dec. 15-21 at the Ford Center in Frisco. Bell will get a chance to perform and go through drills in front of...
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody
One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
No. 3 La Vega girls emerge victorious from tussle with No. 1 Fairfield, 54-51
It was an intense final minute of play as the girls’ basketball teams from La Vega and Fairfield kept each other on edge, but it was Class 4A’s third-ranked Lady Pirates who prevailed, 54-51, over the 3A top-ranked and defending state champion Lady Eagles on Tuesday night. While...
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
Waco man gets 55 years in murder plea deal for shooting girlfriend in 2020
A Waco man received a 55-year prison sentence Monday in a plea deal in the 2020 murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend whom he had previously abused. Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, was set to go to trial this week on a capital murder charge in the 54th State District Court but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors.
Police say man kidnapped, threatened ex after finding her packing his belongings
A Woodway man was indicted last week on suspicion of kidnapping and also faces charges of making terroristic threats over the way police say he responded to his ex-girlfriend moving his belongings out of a home. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rene Osorio Jr., 40, last week on a...
