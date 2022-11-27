ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside

A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer

Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Wielding Needle Robs Philadelphia Wawa

Surveillance video shows a needle-wielding man robbing a Wawa store in Port Richmond over the weekend, Philadelphia police say. The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
NBC Philadelphia

Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic

Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
