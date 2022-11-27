Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
fox29.com
Police searching for man accused of robbing Germantown Family Dollar twice in one day, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be connected to several robberies at a Family Dollar. According to police, the robberies occurred at the Family Dollar on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday. The...
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man wanted for killing man 'walking down street' in Norristown arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The search for a murder suspect has come to an end after officials say a 41-year-old Philadelphia man is now in custody. Eugene Ware was wanted in connection to the death of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy, who was shot to death on the 900 bock of West Main Street in Norristown last week.
fox29.com
Babysitter sentenced up to 30 years in prison in connection with death of 2-year-old boy
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A woman will spend up to 30 years behind bars in connection with the death of a little boy from the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. Tianna Parks learned her sentence Thursday. She was convicted of manslaughter for killing 2-year-old King Hill. The boy was reported missing from his...
Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police ID woman found decapitated inside home in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
More Than 6 Decades After ‘Boy in the Box’ Was Found Dead, Police Are Ready to Reveal His Name
More than six decades after the “Boy in the Box” was found dead in Philadelphia, police have managed to determine his identity and will reveal his name next week, according to a staff report from NBC10. A boy between the ages of three and seven was found dead...
fox29.com
Police: Woman found with 'severed head' in Philadelphia home, man in custody
Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday. A man was arrested, but police have not shared his connection to the killing.
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
Man dies after being shot by woman he allegedly stabbed in Philadelphia
After being stabbed, the woman allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Wielding Needle Robs Philadelphia Wawa
Surveillance video shows a needle-wielding man robbing a Wawa store in Port Richmond over the weekend, Philadelphia police say. The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects steal items for Strawberry Mansion mini mart, point gun at employee when confronted
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in connection with a robbery at a store in Strawberry Mansion, according to police. Authorities say two men wearing ski masks walked into a Sunoco Gas Station Mini Mart...
fox29.com
Child found safe after being inside stolen car in West Philadelphia, police say
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was asleep in the backseat of his father's car when someone jumped inside and drove away. After a brief search, police found the child and the car in a parking lot 2 miles away.
NBC Philadelphia
Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic
Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
Man accused of decapitating wife allegedly said he did it because she was calling him names
Law enforcement sources say Ahmad Shareef, the man arrested for allegedly stabbing and decapitating his wife in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday, told detectives he did it because she was calling him names.
