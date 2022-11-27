Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge
After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
Cody Bellinger landing on ‘DILFS of Disneyland’ IG marks another loss for Dodgers
The likelihood of Cody Bellinger signing elsewhere after the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered him was tough enough to handle for some fans that were hopeful the former Rookie of the Year and MVP would turn it around in 2023. But it gets worse. Most other fans might not have been...
5 things on Pedro Martinez’s Red Sox offseason wish list
This is supposed to be the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’ but it certainly doesn’t feel like it in Red Sox Nation. It’s more like how the Grinch thought the Whos down in Whoville would react when he stole Christmas. The Red Sox have a...
Calum Scott thanks Phillies fans for doubling 'Dancing on My Own' streams
The "Dancing on My Own" Tiesto remix by Calum Scott was the Phillies' postseason anthem. And now, Scott is thanking the team and fans for the enormous uptick in Spotify streams.
3 players Packers could cut in 2023 to create cap room
The Green Bay Packers will need to make some cap savings in the offseason. Which three players could they move on from?. The past couple of offseasons have been challenging for the Green Bay Packers due to limited salary cap space. Key starters like Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner,...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0