Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge

After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
3 players Packers could cut in 2023 to create cap room

The Green Bay Packers will need to make some cap savings in the offseason. Which three players could they move on from?. The past couple of offseasons have been challenging for the Green Bay Packers due to limited salary cap space. Key starters like Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner,...
