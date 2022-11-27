ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen warmed up in a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey, and NFL fans loved the ‘Fitzmagic’

As the Buffalo Bills try to keep their Super Bowl alive amidst a somewhat adverse season, they’ll continue to lean on their talisman QB, Josh Allen. With Buffalo set to take on the rival New England Patriots in a pivotal matchup that could weigh a lot on the AFC playoff chase, Allen seemed to be as cool as a cucumber in warm-ups. (It does help that he has a thankful Stefon Diggs to throw to.)
