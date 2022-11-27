ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Invalidating Parent and the Risk of Borderline Personality Disorder

The instability of sense of self and dysregulation of emotions in borderline personality disorder have been linked to early parenting. New research using a biosocial model looks specifically at invalidation by parents as contributing to BPD's key symptoms. Although the study's findings are based on self-report, they suggest the importance...
Taking Responsibility Is Hard, but Essential for Couples

Defensiveness includes an unwillingness to accept responsibility or hear feedback. Chronic defensiveness is a predictor of relationship failure and is a feature of many abusive interactions. Being open to others is the path to relationship growth. When your partner suggests a change, do you shift into a defensive posture? If...
Brain Machine Interface Enables Mind-Controlled Wheelchairs

Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) enable the decoding of human brain activity into commands that may operate devices. In a new study, quadriplegic participants learned to operate wheelchairs with their thoughts using brain-machine interfaces. A BMI's ability to decode human activity into commands is a function of both AI and human learning.
Yo-Yo Relationship Patterns

Some people fall into yo-yo relationship patterns in which they repeatedly leave their partners only to expect reconciliation later. A push-and-pull dynamic is rarely sustainable in the long term. Understanding what drives yo-yo behaviors can help people make healthier relationship choices. Have you been in love with the same person...
The Link Between Emotional Intelligence and Critical Thinking

Leave emotion at the door when engaging in critical thinking. Emotional intelligence isn’t an emotion, it’s a way in which we process emotions. In a recent entry on this blog, I discussed my interest in emotional intelligence (EI) and referred to it as an important psychological function. Some readers commented on links they saw between my discussion of EI and my generally sour view on emotion in scenarios that require critical thinking (CT). I'd like to clarify what EI is.

