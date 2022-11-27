ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out The Best Performances, Epic Xscape Shade, And Full List Of Winners From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

The 2022 Soul Train Awards aired on Saturday, November 26 on BET and BET Her.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Beyoncé led the pack of winners. Comedian Deon Cole hosted “the feel-good party of the year,” which celebrated the biggest names in R&B at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Performances

Singer-songwriter Muni Long opened the show with a dramatic continuation of the video for her hit song “Hrs and Hrs.” She transitioned to her new single about loving a cheater in the appropriately titled, “Plot Twist.” The performance also featured a cameo from DC Young Fly.

Ari Lennox hit the stage for “Waste My Time” and triumphantly declared, “R&B ain’t dead at all.”

Tank and J. Valentine heated things up with a super sexy performance of “Slow.”

SiR turned over a new leaf with his new single “Nothing Even Matters.”

Chanté Moore brought the house down to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Precious. The medley included “Love’s Taken Over,” “Chanté’s Got a Man,” and “It’s Alright,” which earned a standing ovation for her whistle register realness.

Xscape’s epic onstage shade

Jermaine Dupri presented the Lady of Soul Award to Xscape. He reflected on knowing they would be the first act he signed to So So Def when they sang “Happy Birthday” at his party.

Despite ongoing drama behind the scenes, the ladies reunited for an amazing performance of their biggest hits. Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott rocked the stage in matching gold outfits and floor-length white furs. Check out their medley of “Just Kickin’ It,” “My Little Secret,” “Tonight,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To?”

The group’s acceptance speech started strong with Kandi thanking Jermaine and memories of first blending their voices in the church. The wardrobe war tension became clear when LaTocha took the mic after she “missed the memo” on their matching red carpet look.

After thanking God, LaTocha went off the rails with a dig about outshining others. Ironic, considering fans suspected she deliberately wore a green gown to look like the lead singer next to Tiny, Tamika, and Kandi in sparkling silver dresses.

“What I’d like to say is continue to shine your light for the world to see. And when you’re shining your light, bring somebody up. Don’t do it to dim their light. Embrace love! Love yourselves!”

The camera cut away before the inevitable eye-rolling from the other Xscape members. Tiny swooped in to thank Soul Train and “her girls,” hilariously highlighting only Kandi and Tamika.

Morris Day & The Time receive the Legend Award

J.B. Smoove took the audience back to the days of Purple Rain to honor the iconic Morris Day & The Time. He presented the Legend Award to them for over 40 years of classic music. Morris Day & The Time closed the show with a high-set of classics like “Cool,” “777-9311,” “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.”

Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 Soul Train Awards below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ – RENAISSANCE

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ – “BREAK MY SOUL”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – “SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW”

BEST NEW ARTIST

TEMS

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

CHRIS BROWN

BEST COLLABORATION

RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ – “MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL”

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

MARY J. BLIGE

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

MUNI LONG – “HRS & HRS”

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

LIZZO – “ABOUT DAMN TIME”

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN

LEGEND AWARD

THE TIME

LADY OF SOUL AWARD

XSCAPE

