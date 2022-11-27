ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska welcomes new head football coach Matt Rhule Monday in Lincoln

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmdbW_0jPH9pSF00

Nebraska fans are welcoming new Head Football Coach Matt Rhule on Monday.

WATCH BELOW OR ON FACEBOOK:

Coach Rhule arrived outside East Memorial Stadium at Gate 20 at 12:50 p.m.

Afterward, fans will be allowed to enter the stadium and watch the introductory press conference on the big screen.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox . p>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy