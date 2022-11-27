American couple on kayaking trip goes missing off the Mexican coast

Search efforts for an American couple who went missing near the Mexican coast last week continued Sunday as an online fund-raiser exceeded $50,000.

Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim failed to return from a kayaking trip along a beach in Rocky Point, Mexico, on Thanksgiving due to strong winds and currents, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Neither they nor their kayaks have been found as of Sunday morning,” reads the fund-raiser.

The Arizona couple went kayaking last Thursday with their daughter, Lux, whom Allen managed to bring back to shore once the winds picked up, the post says. Allen is said to have gone back for Kim before they both disappeared.

“A full-scale search has been underway since 6 pm Thursday,” says the GoFundMe. “Volunteers and public search and rescue agencies have mounted land, sea, and air searches.”

The fund-raiser launched Saturday, with donations meeting the original goal of $50,000 by the following day. The GoFundMe’s organizer is now asking for $100,000, according to an update Sunday.

“We have decided to increase the fundraising goal beyond its current level, so that we can be prepared to support Corey and Yeon-Su’s children,” the update reads. “I want you to know this so that if your primary wish was to support search costs only, we’ve now got that covered.”

Civil protection officials in Sonora, the state where Rocky Point is located, confirmed Saturday that Mexican authorities are searching for the missing couple.

Allen and Kim are from Flagstaff , according to Fox 10 Phoenix, which reported local police are aware of the couple’s disappearance.