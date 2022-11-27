Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KTBS
Shots fired in Minden led to school lockdowns
MINDEN, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton Street in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon. Minden police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants initially got away, but two were eventually captured.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Drugs and Other Crimes After Attempting to Flee From Police in Caddo Parish
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Drugs and Other Crimes After Attempting to Flee From Police in Caddo Parish. Shreveport, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Steve Prator said on November 30, 2022, that Narcotics agents with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended a Shreveport, Louisiana man last week after reportedly discovering $7,590 in drugs in his possession.
KSLA
Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers made a post on Facebook requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Walmart gas station. On Nov. 12, a man allegedly went behind the counter at the Walmart gas station while the clerk was outside. The suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling the value of $1,200. When the clerk caught the man in the process of the theft, the suspect shoved the clerk out of the way and left the store,
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
KSLA
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. “No victims to report. No...
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
KTBS
Mysterious Shreveport shooting investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police responded to a shooting call on Hollywood Avenue just west of Jewella Avenue at 6:35 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a red Dodge Charger crashed into a light pole. Blood was found inside the car. However, the person who was shot and driving...
KSLA
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
Shreveport Fire Department Fights Early Morning House-Fire
Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 3:59AM early Thursday (12/1/22) morning to the 5700 block of Norton Street to a reported single-story wood framed residential fire. Fire Engine 14 was the first fire engine on scene and reported heavy flames visible from the left side of the structure....
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
KSLA
Man pleads guilty to ‘19 shooting that left woman dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood back in 2019. On Nov. 28, Ricky Dewayne Waffer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court after fatally shooting 25-year-old Princess Cooper in 2019, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
KSLA
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An hours-long standoff between Shreveport police and an elderly woman ended peacefully. Authorities have detained her and another person who was in the home with her. Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning (Nov. 29) to the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks Drive in reference to a...
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Glock pistol rigged to fire like a machine gun... it’s a firearm that Shreveport Police calls the most dangerous weapon on the city’s streets right now. On shooting scenes over the past two years, SPD says they’ve found evidence of the illegal weapon...
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
