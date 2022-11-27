Read full article on original website
CBS News
Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night. Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated. The...
WISH-TV
ISP: Driver in Lake County hits patrol car with state trooper inside
LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana state trooper was transported to a Lake County hospital Wednesday night after a driver on Interstate 80 crashed into the back of his patrol car, police said. At around 11:15 p.m., Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting inside his police car, which was parked...
cbs4indy.com
2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for...
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
WISH-TV
Sheriff investigating after St. John officer opens fire on off-duty Hammond officer’s vehicle
ST. JOHN, Ind. (WISH) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a St. John Police Department officer fired shots at a vehicle being driven by an off-duty Hammond Police Department officer. According to St. John police, the officer was investigating an abandoned vehicle near 93rd and...
qrockonline.com
Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County
A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man missing from Newton County
LATEST: “Silver Alert 178-2022 issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Jerry Peyton has been cancelled as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661.“. DeMOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday...
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station
Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo residents calling for more traffic enforcement following school zone crash
Valparaiso residents are calling on the city to step up traffic enforcement, after a crash near Cooks Corner Elementary School left a mother and her daughter injured Monday morning. Tom Davis told the city council that night that Valparaiso has a serious problem with speeders and drivers not stopping for...
Coroner Identifies 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point
The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the two people who were killed when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248,...
2 killed in wrong-way collision on I-65 after driver flees earlier crash ID'd, officials say
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle at fault had fled from a minor damage crash when they got onto the interstate in the wrong direction, causing the head-on collision.
WISH-TV
3 arrested after South Bend police find kilo of cocaine, 6 guns in home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after South Bend police found a kilo of cocaine, guns and possible dynamite inside a home. South Bend Police Department on Thursday said its strategic task force unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area, according to a Facebook post.
wlip.com
Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County
(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
3 adults, 2 young girls found dead in Buffalo Grove home ID'd
Five members of the same family, including two young girls, who were found dead in a home Wednesday have been identified.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Following Leads In Shooting Prior To Crash Last Week
Crest Hill Police continue to pursue leads following a shooting in Crest Hill and subsequent crash in Joliet. It was on November 23rd that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a report of a traffic crash just after 11 p.m. A preliminary...
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
2 Pedestrians Killed After Vehicle Leaves Des Plaines Roadway, Slams Into Business
Police in suburban Des Plaines say that two pedestrians were killed after a vehicle swerved off of a roadway and struck them before hitting a business. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at approximately 12:15 p.m. after an SUV struck a building.
hometownnewsnow.com
Speeding Driver Caught with Meth
(Michigan City, IN) - A man pulled over after leaving a Michigan City convenience store was allegedly found with narcotics. Kevin Thomas, 43, of Gary, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police Trooper began following Thomas early...
