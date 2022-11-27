ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Comments

CBS News

Indiana State Police trooper, driver injured in crash on I-80

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are hurt including an Indiana State Police trooper after a car crashed into a squad car on I-80 Wednesday night. Authorities said around 11:16 p.m., the trooper was stationary in the left lane at the 11.3 mile-marker with emergency lights activated. The...
LAKE STATION, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
qrockonline.com

Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County

A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man missing from Newton County

LATEST: “Silver Alert 178-2022 issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Jerry Peyton has been cancelled as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661.“. DeMOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station

Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
HILLSIDE, IL
WISH-TV

3 arrested after South Bend police find kilo of cocaine, 6 guns in home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after South Bend police found a kilo of cocaine, guns and possible dynamite inside a home. South Bend Police Department on Thursday said its strategic task force unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area, according to a Facebook post.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wlip.com

Three Adults, Two Children Dead in “Domestic Related” Incident Lake County

(Buffalo Grove, IL) An investigation is underway after five people were found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home. Police say they were called on a well-being check late Wednesday morning at a residence in the 28-hundred block of Acacia Terrace. After failing to contact anyone, officials forced entry, and found the bodies. The deceased included three adults and two children, though ages, gender and identities have not been released, nor has the manner of death. Authorities are saying, however, that they believe this was a “domestic related” incident. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove Police with the ongoing investigation.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS Chicago

Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Speeding Driver Caught with Meth

(Michigan City, IN) - A man pulled over after leaving a Michigan City convenience store was allegedly found with narcotics. Kevin Thomas, 43, of Gary, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police Trooper began following Thomas early...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

