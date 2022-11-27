Read full article on original website
Related
Column: Alworth, Mix, Petrich remember tough, quick-thinking Chargers QB John Hadl
Quarterback John Hadl helped Lance Alworth, San Diego Chargers take flight during franchise's winning days of the 1960s
Game night: Bills, Patriots tied 0-0 in the first quarter
The Buffalo Bills travel to Massachusetts to take on thier long time AFC East rival, the New England Patriots. The two teams are currently tied 0-0 in the first quarter.
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday. Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night’s win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn’t count at the halftime buzzer. Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.
Comments / 0