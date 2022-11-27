Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day eight
Day eight of the Qatar World Cup saw four frantic games across groups E and F.
In the heavyweight clash, Spain and Germany had to share the points, after Niclas Füllkrug cancelled out Alvaro Morata 's opener in a battle of the traditional number nines.
Elsewhere, Japan lost to Costa Rica and Croatia convincingly beat Canada with a scoreline of 4-1.
In today's upset, Morocco stunned Belgium, a result that led to rioting in the capital city of Brussels.
Sign up for our newsletters .
Comments / 0