Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day eight

By Ollie Cooper
 4 days ago

Day eight of the Qatar World Cup saw four frantic games across groups E and F.

In the heavyweight clash, Spain and Germany had to share the points, after Niclas Füllkrug cancelled out Alvaro Morata 's opener in a battle of the traditional number nines.

Elsewhere, Japan lost to Costa Rica and Croatia convincingly beat Canada with a scoreline of 4-1.

In today's upset, Morocco stunned Belgium, a result that led to rioting in the capital city of Brussels.

The Independent

The Independent

