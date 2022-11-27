Cielo Village's Invita Cafe hosts Holiday Market on Dec. 10

Invita Cafe is celebrating the holiday season in Rancho Santa Fe’s Cielo Village. The family-owned Italian-inspired coffee bar invites the community to join them for their Holiday Maker’s Market on Saturday, Dec. 10. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., over 50 vendors will fill the village’s courtyards with one-of-a-kind handmade goodies, perfect for holiday gifting.

Vendor highlights include Kalen & Rose , a wellness company that sells naturally scented candles and body products, the artisan sterling silver jewelry brand, Silvannata , handmade pet apparel from Chidow Pets , and much more. The market will also feature live music and an opportunity to win an exclusive Invita gift basket by entering a raffle with the purchase of any item at Invita. Guests can peruse the market while sipping on Invita’s classic cappuccinos or signature seasonal lattes, such as their newest holiday drink, the Praline Latte, a perfect blend of praline, warm spices, butter pecan, espresso and breve.

Invita was founded in 2017 in Carlsbad by San Diego native and second-generation Italian Sara De Luca. De Luca grew up spending summers at her grandparents’ house in Italy, where the café is the center of social life. She opened Invita with the goal of replicating the warm hospitality of her grandparents’ home and bringing the Italian coffee culture to America.

The Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood cafe opened in 2019 and serves classics such as lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos, in addition to specialty creations -- all served with a cannoli chip on top. A favorite on the menu is the Tiramisu Latte, an indulgent treat with traditional Italian tiramisu, espresso and chocolate with light amaretto sweet cream. The cafe also serves toasts, salads and sandwiches.

Invita is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 18021 Calle Ambiente #506 in Cielo Village.





This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .