Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars roll dice, pull off dramatic victory over Ravens

 4 days ago

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and the Jacksonville Jaguars gambled on a successful two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining to beat the visiting Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday.

Lawrence completed 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards for Jacksonville (4-7). With just over two minutes to play, Lawrense started the Jaguars on their eventual game-winning drive, covering 75 yards with 10 plays while eating just 1:48 off the clock.

The drive was capped off by Lawrence connecting with Marvin Jones Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Lawrence found Zay Jones on a pass to the left side of the end zone. Jones finished the day with 11 receptions for 145 yards.

With just 14 seconds on the clock, Baltimore (7-4) put Justin Tucker in position for a 67-yard field-goal attempt, but his kick was short as the Ravens’ four-game winning streak came to an end. Tucker made four other field goals on the day.

Lamar Jackson totaled 343 yards of total offense for Baltimore, carrying the ball 14 times for 89 yards and completing 16-of-32 passes for 254 yards. His lone touchdown was a 12-yard strike to Josh Oliver that gave the Ravens a 27-20 lead with 2:02 remaining. Baltimore converted a two-point conversion after the score.

The game featured seven lead changes. Baltimore built a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter on field goals from 27 and 29 yards by Tucker. Jacksonville went ahead 7-6 on a 29-yard touchdown from Lawrence to JaMycal Hasty, who entered the game for an injured Travis Etienne Jr. It was Hasty’s first career TD catch.

The Ravens extended their lead to 19-10 in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from Edwards. That score capped off a seven-play 25-yard drive for Baltimore, which was set up by Tyus Bowser’s strip sack on Lawrence. It was the 13th straight game Baltimore has forced a turnover, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Jacksonville responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Lawrence’s 1-yard TD pass to Jamal Agnew for a one-yard score, and then got a 29-yard field goal from Riley Patterson to take a 20-19 lead with 4:19 remaining.

The game’s opening kickoff was delayed 25 minutes for severe weather concerns.

Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun set a franchise record for the most tackles by a Jaguars player in the first half with 13.

–Field Level Media

