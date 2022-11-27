ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WWMTCw

Salvation Army 18-hour bell ringing marathon raises over $9,000

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year in the books for Sports Director Andy Pepper as he participated in the annual bell ringing marathon on behalf of the Salvation Army. In Pepper's eighth campaign, he rang the bell for 18 hours at various locations to help raise money and encourage people to volunteer as bell ringers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans

LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Community Foundation celebrates "Giving Tuesday"

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Community Foundation observed "Giving Tuesday" by throwing a party designed to raise funds for local outreach and public service programs. Organizers said the event, held at Xperience by LuXury Escapes in downtown Kalamazoo, was a chance to think globally but act locally on "Giving Tuesday's" 10th anniversary.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working

WEST MICHIGAN — Health care facilties in West Michigan may be experiencing a shortage in nurses, but a partnership announced on Tuesday is looking to help that. University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids Community College are expecting to form a partnership by combining tuition support with paid on-the-job professional experience.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
swmichigandining.com

Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria

Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMTCw

Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Bronson Health Foundation recognized for patient, community support

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In recognition for their efforts to support patients, families, and employees, Bronson Health Foundation received the 2022 award for Excellence in Fundraising from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. “Our goal is to make sure our community has ways to partner with Bronson providers and clinical teams...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy