Atlanta, GA

247Sports

Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia vs. LSU 2022 Preview

For the fifth time in the last 20 years, Georgia and LSU will battle in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta. LSU comes in with a record of 9-3 and 6-2 in the conference. This past week, LSU was upset by Texas A&M 38-23 in College Station, which eliminated the Tigers College Football Playoff hopes. The top-ranked Bulldogs head into the title tilt with a record of 12-0, and 8-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs defeated the in-state rival Yellow Jackets 37-14 this past Saturday, capping consecutive perfect regular seasons. That’s a program first for Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia and LSU are familiar foes in the SEC Championship Game, with the Tigers having more success … Saturday is an opportunity for Kirby Smart’s Dawgs to change that

Everyone knows what’s on the line Saturday. If Georgia wins in Atlanta, keeping some positive mojo going in a city next door to campus whose domed stadiums have delivered more heartbreak and heartache than joy, the Bulldogs are Southeastern Conference champions and bound for the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season and third time in six years under the watch of favorite son Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stats That Matter: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022

A look back at what decided the game between Georgia and Georgia Tech. 99 – Georgia put the game out of reach at the start of the fourth quarter with a five play, 99-yard drive. Bennett hit Kenny McIntosh on a wheel route for an 83-yard gain that nearly went the distance if not for a touchdown-saving horse collar tackle that prevented a score. McIntosh ran it in on the very next play to make it 30-7, giving the Dawgs some breathing room after a tense three quarters of play. Georgia will need to sustain long drives and hit some big plays in its remaining games to reach its goal of attaining a second-straight championship.
ATLANTA, GA
Athlon Sports

Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi

AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Proust: Kevin “Catfish” Jackson

Family: Wife Libby; children: Elizabeth and Tyler Sumner, Kev and Kate Jackson and Mary Margaret and Thomas Cone; grandchildren: Jackson Sumner, Baker Sumner, Will Sumner, Trip Jackson, Sara Collins Jackson, Field Cone and Luke Cone. Hometown: Cartersville, Georgia. Current Town: Savannah, Georgia. What Years at UGA: 1979-1983. School/Degree: Business Ed.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA

