A look back at what decided the game between Georgia and Georgia Tech. 99 – Georgia put the game out of reach at the start of the fourth quarter with a five play, 99-yard drive. Bennett hit Kenny McIntosh on a wheel route for an 83-yard gain that nearly went the distance if not for a touchdown-saving horse collar tackle that prevented a score. McIntosh ran it in on the very next play to make it 30-7, giving the Dawgs some breathing room after a tense three quarters of play. Georgia will need to sustain long drives and hit some big plays in its remaining games to reach its goal of attaining a second-straight championship.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO