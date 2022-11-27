Read full article on original website
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia vs. LSU 2022 Preview
For the fifth time in the last 20 years, Georgia and LSU will battle in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta. LSU comes in with a record of 9-3 and 6-2 in the conference. This past week, LSU was upset by Texas A&M 38-23 in College Station, which eliminated the Tigers College Football Playoff hopes. The top-ranked Bulldogs head into the title tilt with a record of 12-0, and 8-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs defeated the in-state rival Yellow Jackets 37-14 this past Saturday, capping consecutive perfect regular seasons. That’s a program first for Georgia.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia and LSU are familiar foes in the SEC Championship Game, with the Tigers having more success … Saturday is an opportunity for Kirby Smart’s Dawgs to change that
Everyone knows what’s on the line Saturday. If Georgia wins in Atlanta, keeping some positive mojo going in a city next door to campus whose domed stadiums have delivered more heartbreak and heartache than joy, the Bulldogs are Southeastern Conference champions and bound for the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season and third time in six years under the watch of favorite son Kirby Smart.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stats That Matter: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 2022
A look back at what decided the game between Georgia and Georgia Tech. 99 – Georgia put the game out of reach at the start of the fourth quarter with a five play, 99-yard drive. Bennett hit Kenny McIntosh on a wheel route for an 83-yard gain that nearly went the distance if not for a touchdown-saving horse collar tackle that prevented a score. McIntosh ran it in on the very next play to make it 30-7, giving the Dawgs some breathing room after a tense three quarters of play. Georgia will need to sustain long drives and hit some big plays in its remaining games to reach its goal of attaining a second-straight championship.
Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
Bulldog football jerseys get new life thanks to downtown business
It might be difficult to see on television or while attending a game in Sanford Stadium, but if you were to examine the University of Georgia’s football jerseys closely, you would see tokens from past games in the form of darned tears or re-stitched seams. These repairs tell the...
Georgia’s biggest imperfection as they head into SEC Championship vs LSU
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by DawgNationDaily Host Brandon Adams who talked about the Georgia Bulldogs biggest imperfection as they prepare to take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
dawgpost.com
Committing to Georgia Was A "No-Brainer" For ELITE QB Ryan Puglisi
AVON, CT - Kirby Smart, Todd Monken, and the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the commit list. No, it’s not Arch Manning or anyone else in the 2023 class. It’s junior quarterback Ryan Puglisi out of Old Avon Farms (CT) The...
dawgnation.com
Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett
ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season. But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.
No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
First Reactions: News 3 Sports team talks Hugh Freeze Hiring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach. For more information on the hiring, click here.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Kevin “Catfish” Jackson
Family: Wife Libby; children: Elizabeth and Tyler Sumner, Kev and Kate Jackson and Mary Margaret and Thomas Cone; grandchildren: Jackson Sumner, Baker Sumner, Will Sumner, Trip Jackson, Sara Collins Jackson, Field Cone and Luke Cone. Hometown: Cartersville, Georgia. Current Town: Savannah, Georgia. What Years at UGA: 1979-1983. School/Degree: Business Ed.
Family of Clayton County basketball player who died after workout gets record settlement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Clayton County basketball player who died after participating in workout drills during extreme heat reached a record settlement with the school district. Imani Bell’s family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Clayton County Schools. Attorneys for the Bell family says...
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
