Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Western Michigan University to donate vintage aircraft parts to Hooligans Flight Team
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The high-flying tribute to veterans across the nation is getting some pieces from West Michigan. Western Michigan University is anticipated to donate parts from two vintage military aircraft to the Hooligans Flight Team during a ceremony at Western's College of Aviation Campus Friday afternoon, according to WMU officials.
WWMTCw
2022 Cyber Monday shoppers broke records, data shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The spending on Cyber Monday remains the biggest online shopping day of the season and the year, especially in 2022. It broke records online, according to Adobe Analytics data. Consumers spent a total of $11.3 billion, data showed. Holiday spending: Meijer is expected to donate $1...
WWMTCw
Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
WWMTCw
Mullen Automotive finalizes ELMS acquisition
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive is shifting into gear by finalizing its purchase of the former AM General plant. The factory was included in its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions. We previously reported the Mullen plant could employ 6-700 people. The local United Auto...
WWMTCw
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
WWMTCw
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
WWMTCw
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
WWMTCw
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Kent County. Dec. 1 -...
WWMTCw
'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police to increase enforcement on busy highway
LANSING, Mich. — A collaboration between Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois will see more state troopers on I-94. The effort, called "Eyes on 94," is a coordinated enforcement operation that aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and move towards zero deaths along I-94, according to Michigan State Police. Saugatuck deadly...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids fire chief John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective May 1, 2023, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman will retire following a prestigious 38-year career in fire service, according to Grand Rapids officials in a release Thursday. “I have been extremely lucky to have served the City of Grand Rapids and the men...
WWMTCw
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMTCw
Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working
WEST MICHIGAN — Health care facilties in West Michigan may be experiencing a shortage in nurses, but a partnership announced on Tuesday is looking to help that. University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids Community College are expecting to form a partnership by combining tuition support with paid on-the-job professional experience.
WWMTCw
South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
WWMTCw
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WWMTCw
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
WWMTCw
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Community Foundation celebrates "Giving Tuesday"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Community Foundation observed "Giving Tuesday" by throwing a party designed to raise funds for local outreach and public service programs. Organizers said the event, held at Xperience by LuXury Escapes in downtown Kalamazoo, was a chance to think globally but act locally on "Giving Tuesday's" 10th anniversary.
WWMTCw
Wind advisory issued Wednesday with isolated power outages possible
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Most of West Michigan is under a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts are expected to peak during the afternoon around 45 mph. The strongest gusts could cause isolated power outages due to downed tree limbs. With air temperatures near 30 degrees, the strong...
Comments / 0