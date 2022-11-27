ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

2022 Cyber Monday shoppers broke records, data shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The spending on Cyber Monday remains the biggest online shopping day of the season and the year, especially in 2022. It broke records online, according to Adobe Analytics data. Consumers spent a total of $11.3 billion, data showed. Holiday spending: Meijer is expected to donate $1...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mullen Automotive finalizes ELMS acquisition

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive is shifting into gear by finalizing its purchase of the former AM General plant. The factory was included in its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions. We previously reported the Mullen plant could employ 6-700 people. The local United Auto...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
KALAMAZOO, MI
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans

LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
MICHIGAN STATE
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working

WEST MICHIGAN — Health care facilties in West Michigan may be experiencing a shortage in nurses, but a partnership announced on Tuesday is looking to help that. University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids Community College are expecting to form a partnership by combining tuition support with paid on-the-job professional experience.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
PLAINWELL, MI
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Community Foundation celebrates "Giving Tuesday"

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Community Foundation observed "Giving Tuesday" by throwing a party designed to raise funds for local outreach and public service programs. Organizers said the event, held at Xperience by LuXury Escapes in downtown Kalamazoo, was a chance to think globally but act locally on "Giving Tuesday's" 10th anniversary.
KALAMAZOO, MI

