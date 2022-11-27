ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Centre Daily

Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Breakthrough vs. Warriors; Will it Continue?

It has been a tough process for Tim Hardaway Jr. to get back to his previous level since his season-ending foot injury last season. He's averaging just 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Dallas Mavericks while shooting 32.7 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Boston Celtics Friday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc.

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot), Caleb Martin (illness), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Haywood Highsmith (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable, Max Strus (shoulder) and Jamal Cain (illness) are probable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
Centre Daily

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Dan Lanning Heading to Detroit to Visit Oregon QB Commit Dante Moore

Ducks Digest has confirmed that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will travel to Detroit on Friday to visit his quarterback of the future, Ducks pledge Dante Moore out of Martin Luther King High School. The trip was first reported by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. This visit comes on the...
EUGENE, OR

