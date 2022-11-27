Read full article on original website
Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Breakthrough vs. Warriors; Will it Continue?
It has been a tough process for Tim Hardaway Jr. to get back to his previous level since his season-ending foot injury last season. He's averaging just 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists for the Dallas Mavericks while shooting 32.7 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Without SGA, Oklahoma City’s Youthful Core Willed the Thunder to Victory
After digging a big hole early, the Thunder’s defense buckled up down the stretch and allowed Oklahoma City to complete the comeback, knocking off the Spurs 119-111 at the Paycom Center. OKC allowed an alarming 77 points in the first half, but completely flipped the script coming out of...
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Boston Celtics Friday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc.
VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot), Caleb Martin (illness), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Haywood Highsmith (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable, Max Strus (shoulder) and Jamal Cain (illness) are probable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
Dan Lanning Heading to Detroit to Visit Oregon QB Commit Dante Moore
Ducks Digest has confirmed that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will travel to Detroit on Friday to visit his quarterback of the future, Ducks pledge Dante Moore out of Martin Luther King High School. The trip was first reported by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. This visit comes on the...
