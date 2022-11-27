VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson (ankle), Tyler Herro (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot), Caleb Martin (illness), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Haywood Highsmith (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable, Max Strus (shoulder) and Jamal Cain (illness) are probable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO