Cleveland, OH

Justin Holiday (health protocols) out for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Holiday remains in the NBA's health protocols and will not play against Denver on Friday. His next chance to return will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Holiday is averaging...
ATLANTA, GA
Clint Capela (foot) questionable for Hawks on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.1...
ATLANTA, GA
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out again on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter continues to deal with a heel injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Atlanta. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Porter...
DENVER, CO
Jarrett Allen (back) out again Friday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Allen will miss another game due to the lower back contusion suffered last week. Now, he'll miss yet another contest as a result. Expect another start down low for Mamadi Diakite. In 17...
CLEVELAND, OH
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
Mo Bamba (back) questionable for Magic Friday night

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms, which is why he's missed time recently. However, it seems as though he'll have a chance of suiting up Friday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
ORLANDO, FL
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
MIAMI, FL
Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Ingram is still dealing with the left great toe contusion that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out Friday, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
DENVER, CO
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
ORLANDO, FL
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Frank Kaminsky (foot) questionable Friday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward Frank Kaminsky is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kaminsky is dealing with a right foot sprain, and as a result, his status is up in the air to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
ATLANTA, GA
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
MIAMI, FL
Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) active on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu will play on Wednesday night despite being listed with knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
CHICAGO, IL
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

