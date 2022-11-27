Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Justin Holiday (health protocols) out for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Holiday remains in the NBA's health protocols and will not play against Denver on Friday. His next chance to return will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Holiday is averaging...
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (foot) questionable for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.1...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out again on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Porter continues to deal with a heel injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Atlanta. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Porter...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (back) out again Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Allen will miss another game due to the lower back contusion suffered last week. Now, he'll miss yet another contest as a result. Expect another start down low for Mamadi Diakite. In 17...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba (back) questionable for Magic Friday night
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms, which is why he's missed time recently. However, it seems as though he'll have a chance of suiting up Friday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Ingram is still dealing with the left great toe contusion that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out Friday, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Frank Kaminsky (foot) questionable Friday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Frank Kaminsky is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kaminsky is dealing with a right foot sprain, and as a result, his status is up in the air to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu will play on Wednesday night despite being listed with knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
