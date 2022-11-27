ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears

After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

NFC South Analysis: Odds Falcons Catch Tom Brady’s Bucs in Playoff Race?

The Atlanta Falcons will begin the month of December firmly in the playoff race, thanks in part due to the struggles of the rest of the NFC South. At 5-7, the Falcons sit just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) for first place, with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers both lurking at 4-8, one and a half games in Tampa Bay's rearview mirror.
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada’s Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?. Coming off three games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

How Tua’s “Savant” Skills Could Come in Handy vs. 49ers

No one should have been surprised that Mike McDaniel being mic'ed up for the Miami Dolphins Week 12 game against the Houston Texans would produce some gems. And among the many memorables line from the quick-witted Dolphins head coach involved Tua Tagovailoa after he walked away from his quarterback and said into his headset: "He's a (fricking) savant."
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Patriots vs. Bills Roster Moves: Trent Brown In, Why 2 Kickers?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have announced the elevation of guard Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad for Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills. In addition, offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to play, despite being added to the Pats injury report...
Centre Daily

Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers’ 2022 Schedule

After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played. How will those five games go? Here's my best guess. at Seattle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Broncos Waive RB Devine Ozigbo Following Brutal Panthers Loss

After one game on the active roster, the Denver Broncos waived running back Devine Ozigbo, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Ozigbo is a fourth-year player who joined the Broncos off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints back in August. Dressing for three games this season...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Penei Sewell Returns to Lions Practice

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu both missed practice on Wednesday, each returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday. Each were spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley

PITTSBURGH -- Rivalry week in college football carries weight even in NFL locker rooms. "The Game" this past weekend between then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 3 Michigan put members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at odds this week. Defensive linemen Chris Wormley, a former Wolverine and Cam Heyward, a former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Miles Sanders is the One Making Noise Now

Miles Sanders remembers a lot of yelling when he arrived in town after the Eagles made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yelling from line coach Jeff Stoutland. Yelling from then-running backs coach Duce Staley. Maybe not so much yelling as loud coaching. At least, current...
WOOD, PA
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. After an abysmal showing in the first half, Matt Ryan and the offense were able to move the ball and generate offense in the second half. They eventually came up short when the Steelers took over on downs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy