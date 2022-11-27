Read full article on original website
NHL
Letang Doing Well and in Good Spirits After Stroke
On Monday, Kris Letang called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart, saying he had a migraine and that something didn't feel right. After he reported those symptoms, head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said to take the defenseman to the hospital immediately. After getting some tests done, it was determined that...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 1, 2022
Golden Knights look for second win in a row against Pittsburgh. The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) will play their second of a four-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas...
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Sabres-Red Wings, Oilers-Blackhawks
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Buffalo Sabres (9-12-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, TNT, SN NOW). Then the Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0) play the Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-4) at United Center (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN360, SNW).
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Jean-Luc Foudy's NHL Debut
When France Gareau Foudy answered the phone on Monday afternoon, she could tell there was something different in her youngest son, Jean-Luc's voice. "Is everything OK?" She asked as she took the call from her classroom in Toronto where she teaches the French language to elementary schoolers. "I just called...
NHL
BLOG: TNT's Kenny Albert's Road to Broadcasting
While covering the Blackhawks' Wednesday night game against the Oilers, play-by-play commentator Kenny Albert talks shop and his love of the game. The end-of-period horn sounded at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, signaling the end of an exceptionally late Blackhawks-Oilers game. Kenny Albert was running play-by-play for the TNT broadcast. Regularly calling games for all four major sports, Albert's no stranger to the late nights.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Capitals (10-11-3) at Kraken (14-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken rank second in the Western Conference with 30 standing points, plus have the fewest losses in regulation (five) and second-most wins (14, tied with Winnipeg). Seattle has won six games in a row and just finished November with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss.
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
'WHY I LOVE HOCKEY SO MUCH'
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. "I started as a player, forward, I wanted to score goals. I couldn't skate, my coach told me if I wanted to stay on the team I gotta go play goalie because nobody wanted it," he said with a laugh. "My dad was mad because the gear obviously is so much more expensive.
NHL
Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval
CALGARY - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they've placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Hoffman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. The Kitchener, ON native has suited up for 16 games with the...
NHL
Game Preview: 11.29.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 11-7-4 (25 points) | CAR: 11-6-5 (27 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their first of three matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season the Penguins went 1-1-1 versus the Hurricanes and 1-1-0 at home. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins against Carolina with four points (3G-1A) in three games played. He scored a goal in each one of the three games. The Penguins are 12-5-2 in their last 19 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. -The Penguins have points in seven of their last 10 home games against Carolina (5-3-2). Going back further, they are 12-5-2 over their last 19 home games versus them. Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 14-5 margin.
NHL
Totally 80s: Flyers Edition
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Flyers will stage the 1980s edition of the Throwback Thursday series of nostalgia nights. A host of Flyers Alumni from the decade including the likes of Mark Howe, Dave Poulin, J.J. Daigneault, Terry Carkner and Kjell Samuelsson will be part of celebration of one of the most successful decades in franchise history.
NHL
Teams consistently executing breakouts usually qualify for playoffs
Housley says communication, transition, possession all go hand in hand. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL
LA Kings Recall Forward Tyler Madden from Ontario
Madden is available for the Kings this evening, as they host Arizona. The LA Kings have recalled forward Tyler Madden from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 16 games with the Reign, Madden has registered eight points (5-3=8) to rank tied for...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Stars Tonight in Dallas
The Ducks continue their tour of the Central Division tonight with a trip to the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hopes for a better result in game...
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
