Colorado Springs, CO

Man assaulted in Memorial Park, police investigate

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an assault after a man was shot in the foot early Sunday morning on Nov. 27.

The suspect of the assault is a White man, about 6’1″ athletic build with blue eyes and silver hair. He is about 55 years old and was last seen wearing tan overalls.

CSPD reported that the victim, witness and suspect were in the victim’s car at Memorial Park when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting at unknown objects.

The victim was seated in the car with his feet outside on the pavement while the suspect stood near the victim. The suspect then shot the victim in the foot.

Police said the victim and witness fled the area in the car and reported the shooting to a 711 clerk that following afternoon at 12:36 p.m. The victim drove himself to a hospital where he was met by officers.

The suspect is still unidentified at this time.

