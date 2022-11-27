ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

AL.com

NFL Week 13: Patrick Mahomes up to Ken Stabler's standard

Ken Stabler played his final NFL game on Oct. 21, 1984. But on Sunday, the former Foley High School and Alabama star was back in the league’s news. On Oct. 13, 1978, Stabler threw three touchdown passes to pace the Oakland Raiders to a 34-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was the 75th regular-season start of Stabler’s NFL career, and it was the Raiders’ 58th victory in that span.
AL.com

Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report

Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
AL.com

AL.com

Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff

Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
WFRV Local 5

Bucks forward Khris Middleton probable to make season debut versus Lakers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played […]
AL.com

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 has a heavy pro presence with three NBA and three NFL stars. Announced on Wednesday, the new slate of inductees includes Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper and Roddy White from football and Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff and Gerald Wallace from basketball. The eight-member class also includes former LSU golfer and coach Karen Mayson Bahnsen and former Alabama player and college football coach Jackie Sherrill.
