Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
BetMGM bonus code for Thursday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free bet for Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 13 slate starts with Bills vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football and you can get in on the action with...
Amazon Prime’s Bills-Patriots live stream (12/1): How to watch online, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Dec. 1, when the Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East.
Charles Barkley on Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, and the negative blowback that came with him
Charles Barkley doesn’t know Hugh Freeze, but he’s going to support the new Auburn football coach. Barkley, the former Auburn great and analyst on “NBA on TNT,” has made it clear who he wanted as the next coach. He’s also made his feelings known on the way Auburn treated former coach Bryan Harsin, but the former NBA star is all in on Freeze.
Column: Alworth, Mix, Petrich remember tough, quick-thinking Chargers QB John Hadl
Quarterback John Hadl helped Lance Alworth, San Diego Chargers take flight during franchise's winning days of the 1960s
NFL Week 13: Patrick Mahomes up to Ken Stabler’s standard
Ken Stabler played his final NFL game on Oct. 21, 1984. But on Sunday, the former Foley High School and Alabama star was back in the league’s news. On Oct. 13, 1978, Stabler threw three touchdown passes to pace the Oakland Raiders to a 34-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was the 75th regular-season start of Stabler’s NFL career, and it was the Raiders’ 58th victory in that span.
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
Trent Dilfer & the checkered history of high school football coaches jumping to college
UAB has a new football coach in Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who most recently was head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. Dilfer is among a handful of coaches who have jumped straight from high school to FBS head-coaching positions. Many have done so with stops as assistants first, including Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn and Art Briles.
On star-studded Thompson, 8th-grader Trent Seaborn shines in AHSAA title win
Trent Seaborn stood underneath the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium, a winter chill rocked through his 5-foot-10, 159-pound frame. His cheeks a cherubic red, Seaborn tried to put his year in context. He had moved nearly cross-country, going from home-schooling to one of the biggest districts in Alabama. He quickly found...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Bills vs. Patriots
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 13 starts with a bang as the Bills and Patriots renew hostilities on TNF, and you can win $150 on a $5...
CFP to expand to 12 teams in 2024, comes to agreement with Rose Bowl, per report
The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The expansion would come two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026. A person with knowledge of...
Sources: Hugh Freeze makes changes to Auburn coaching staff
Ike Hilliard (wide receivers coach), Will Friend (offensive line coach), and Mike Hartline (quarterback coach) are the latest departures from the Auburn coaching staff, according to sources. Roc Bellantoni (Edge and special teams) and Jimmy Brumbaugh (defensive line) were let go earlier Wednesday by new head coach Hugh Freeze. Former...
Bucks forward Khris Middleton probable to make season debut versus Lakers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played […]
Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 has a heavy pro presence with three NBA and three NFL stars. Announced on Wednesday, the new slate of inductees includes Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper and Roddy White from football and Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff and Gerald Wallace from basketball. The eight-member class also includes former LSU golfer and coach Karen Mayson Bahnsen and former Alabama player and college football coach Jackie Sherrill.
Ramsay defense stands strong in playoff run to Class 5A title showdown
When Ramsay tangles with 12-1 Charles Henderson for the Class 5A state football championship in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight at 7, some may think that the Rams’ flashy offensive playmakers will decide who wins the crown. That is possible since Ramsay (12-2) scores 39.7...
