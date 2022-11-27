ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AL

WKRG News 5

Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Alabama after car chase

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a […]
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
DADE COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Two women face federal indictment in deadly Talladega forest robbery of Florida students

Two women have been indicted federally in the summer robbery of two Florida college students that ended in the shooting death of one victim in the Talladega National Forest. A federal grand jury in Birmingham this week issued the four-count indictments against Yasmine Marie Adel Hider, 20, of Oklahoma, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, on charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime violence, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
MEMPHIS, TN
AL.com

Super 7, BCA, medical pot: Down in Alabama

The Super 7 is underway at Jerdin-Hare Stadium in Auburn -- and, so far, an eighth-grader has stolen the show. Jere Adcock is retiring after 27 years as the head coach at Decatur High. The Business Council of Alabama has chosen a new president and CEO. Birmingham’s City Council has...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather

The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

82-year-old Alabama woman’s arrest for not paying trash bill stirs outrage

An Alabama police department drew outrage after its police chief announced the arrest of an 82-year-old woman who did not pay her trash bill on social media. Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds claimed the department’s hands were tied on whether to handcuff Martha Louis Menefield after a magistrate signed off on her arrest for failure to pay trash, adding that the 82-year-old woman “was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties.”
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

Significant severe weather threat across the South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant and expansive severe weather event is set to impact parts of the South as November comes to a close. Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be active for multiple states, including Alabama. The most active part of that period will likely be late...
LOUISIANA STATE
